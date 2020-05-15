Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is a stunner and her throwback PHOTO with mom Vrinda Rai is proof; Take a look

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's throwback picture with her mom Vrinda Rai is sure to ward off your quarantine blues. Check it out.

does not need any introduction. The stunning diva has been ruling the hearts of millions of people for almost two decades and continues to do so even now. The former Miss World began her journey in the film industry back in 1997 with the Tamil movie Iruvar helmed by Mani Ratnam. And that was it! The actress never looked back after that and is currently considered one of the most popular celebs of the filmy world.

The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress is not only famous for her brilliant performances in movies but also for her utter beauty. Well, needless to say, her beautiful eyes are enough to do the talking. Apart from that, Aishwarya is known for her amazing style sense and fashion choices which grab the limelight most of the time. Be it a traditional saree or salwar suit or be it some western outfit, the gorgeous lady slays everything with perfection and multiple instances prove the same.

Aishwarya is quite the stunner and we now have a rare throwback picture of the Jazbaa actress that proves the same. As we can see in the picture, the actress is seen attending an event with her mom Vrinda Rai. Aish, as she is fondly called by her fans, looks stunning in the picture as she is seen wearing a sleeveless blue front-button semi-traditional outfit. She also wears matching metallic bracelets on both her hands that perfectly match the entire attire. The actress opts for minimal makeup and flaunts a red lip color while letting her hair down. Her mom Vrinda, on the other hand, is seen wearing a printed red and yellow saree. How Aishwarya is holding her mother’s hand is simply adorable. The actress is very close to her mom and the two of them are frequently spotted together.

Check out Aishwarya Rai's throwback picture below:

The ageless beauty never fails to impress us whenever she makes a public appearance and this picture is proof for the same. Aishwarya who is also considered a global icon has made heads turn at various events and occasions. She is basically known for her stylish and grand red carpet appearances. We can take the example of last year when the stunning diva walked down the red carpet of the prestigious Cannes Film Festival. She was accompanied by none other than the little munchkin herself. The mother-daughter duo twinned in yellow outfits and grabbed all the limelight at the mega event.

On the personal front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is married to Abhishek Bachchan and the two of them are one of the most popular couples of the Bollywood film industry. They tied the knot back in 2007 and have been inseparable since then. Aaradhya was born to the star couple in 2011. The little girl is as talented as her parents and multiple instances prove the same. We can take an example of her annual day from last year in which he delivered a powerful monologue that was about woman empowerment.

On the professional front, Aishwarya and Abhishek Bachchan have appeared together in multiple movies including Guru, Dhoom 2, Kuch Naa Kaho, Dhaai Akshar Prem Ke, Raavan and many others. Well, ardent fans definitely want to see them together in another movie again. And for the record, the power couple had given a nod to a new project titled Gulab Jamun last year. However, the two of them turned down the offer later on due to some unknown reasons even after liking the script.

Talking about Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, the actress was last seen in the 2018 movie Fanney Khan co-starring Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in the lead roles. She portrayed the role of a popular singer named Baby Singh in the movie that was co-produced by Bhushan Kumar and directed by Atul Manjrekar. Aishwarya will be collaborating with noted filmmaker Mani Ratnam for the upcoming Tamil movie titled Ponniyin Selvan. The historical drama happens to be an adaptation of a novel of the same name penned down by Kalki Krishnamurthy. It also features Chiyaan Vikram, Trisha Krishnan, Vikram Prabhu, Aditi Rao Hydari, Karthi, and others in the lead roles.

Credits :Instagram

