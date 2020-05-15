Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is a stunner and her throwback PHOTO with mom Vrinda Rai is proof; Take a look
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan does not need any introduction. The stunning diva has been ruling the hearts of millions of people for almost two decades and continues to do so even now. The former Miss World began her journey in the film industry back in 1997 with the Tamil movie Iruvar helmed by Mani Ratnam. And that was it! The actress never looked back after that and is currently considered one of the most popular celebs of the filmy world.
The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress is not only famous for her brilliant performances in movies but also for her utter beauty. Well, needless to say, her beautiful eyes are enough to do the talking. Apart from that, Aishwarya is known for her amazing style sense and fashion choices which grab the limelight most of the time. Be it a traditional saree or salwar suit or be it some western outfit, the gorgeous lady slays everything with perfection and multiple instances prove the same.
ALSO READ | Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & Aaradhya flash beaming smiles while posing with Camila Cabello in a throwback PIC
Aishwarya is quite the stunner and we now have a rare throwback picture of the Jazbaa actress that proves the same. As we can see in the picture, the actress is seen attending an event with her mom Vrinda Rai. Aish, as she is fondly called by her fans, looks stunning in the picture as she is seen wearing a sleeveless blue front-button semi-traditional outfit. She also wears matching metallic bracelets on both her hands that perfectly match the entire attire. The actress opts for minimal makeup and flaunts a red lip color while letting her hair down. Her mom Vrinda, on the other hand, is seen wearing a printed red and yellow saree. How Aishwarya is holding her mother’s hand is simply adorable. The actress is very close to her mom and the two of them are frequently spotted together.
Check out Aishwarya Rai's throwback picture below:
Happy mother's Day .... #aishwaryarai #actress #angel #aliabhatt #beautiful #beauty #bollywood #mothersday #instafashion #instagood #instamood #instagram #inspiration #love #lovequotes #likeforlikes #likeforfollow #lifestyle #diva #cute #girl #gorgeous #goodmorning #salmankhan #style #smile #shahrukhkhan #sweet #deepikapadukone #loveyourself
The ageless beauty never fails to impress us whenever she makes a public appearance and this picture is proof for the same. Aishwarya who is also considered a global icon has made heads turn at various events and occasions. She is basically known for her stylish and grand red carpet appearances. We can take the example of last year when the stunning diva walked down the red carpet of the prestigious Cannes Film Festival. She was accompanied by none other than the little munchkin Aaradhya Bachchan herself. The mother-daughter duo twinned in yellow outfits and grabbed all the limelight at the mega event.
On the personal front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is married to Abhishek Bachchan and the two of them are one of the most popular couples of the Bollywood film industry. They tied the knot back in 2007 and have been inseparable since then. Aaradhya was born to the star couple in 2011. The little girl is as talented as her parents and multiple instances prove the same. We can take an example of her annual day from last year in which he delivered a powerful monologue that was about woman empowerment.
ALSO READ | Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan's candid photos with family are hard to miss
On the professional front, Aishwarya and Abhishek Bachchan have appeared together in multiple movies including Guru, Dhoom 2, Kuch Naa Kaho, Dhaai Akshar Prem Ke, Raavan and many others. Well, ardent fans definitely want to see them together in another movie again. And for the record, the power couple had given a nod to a new project titled Gulab Jamun last year. However, the two of them turned down the offer later on due to some unknown reasons even after liking the script.
Talking about Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, the actress was last seen in the 2018 movie Fanney Khan co-starring Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in the lead roles. She portrayed the role of a popular singer named Baby Singh in the movie that was co-produced by Bhushan Kumar and directed by Atul Manjrekar. Aishwarya will be collaborating with noted filmmaker Mani Ratnam for the upcoming Tamil movie titled Ponniyin Selvan. The historical drama happens to be an adaptation of a novel of the same name penned down by Kalki Krishnamurthy. It also features Chiyaan Vikram, Trisha Krishnan, Vikram Prabhu, Aditi Rao Hydari, Karthi, and others in the lead roles.
ALSO READ | Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's infectious smile as she waves at someone in a throwback PHOTO deserves your attention
Anonymous 3 hours ago
Not only is she a beautiful faceshe has also carried herself thru the different phases of life with dignity and individuality....hats off!!!
Anonymous 5 hours ago
Oh my god 75 comments on a throwback old picture wow Ashloveto be your fan...
Anonymous 5 hours ago
Once a Queen always a Queen...
Anonymous 6 hours ago
Finally someone is talking sense !!
Anonymous 6 hours ago
Very well said I totally agree, not a fan of ash but yes she is a total self made woman who has made in Bollywood, Hollywood & all the international arenas way way earlier in her life on her own . Iam not fond of her acting because I think she can do better but the way she has handled herself with dignity & pride is an achievement in itself. Also a different phase in her life of being a wife & a mother speaks volumes. So learn to appreciate where it deserves.
Anonymous 6 hours ago
What a beautiful face! No one can ever come close to her visual!
Anonymous 6 hours ago
20 years after debut and still managed to get so many haters so salty! What a queen!
Anonymous 6 hours ago
What do you guys thing abt yourself .. have a good look at yourselves in the mirror today & ask yourself what am I???? An a**h*le
Anonymous 6 hours ago
Pinkvilla you just put one picture of Ash & oh my god just proved Aishwarya still enjoys that stardom & popularity by heaps & bounds...becoz trollers just can’t get enough of it as always....ouch that must hurt....poor poor you guys feel so sorry for you really.she is enjoying her lavish life in her huge 10000 sq ft house behind Jalsa with a loving ,caring husband & daughter & look at you guys ??? Still stuck at her throwback picture.....oops. A true Proud ash fan..
Anonymous 6 hours ago
Proud to be Aishwarya fans absolutely......Aishwarya we love & ignore these idiots who can never achieve like you......and iam laughing crazily & yes with the giggles FYI....
Anonymous 7 hours ago
I can hear her loud hyena like giggles through this picture.
Anonymous 7 hours ago
Have the guts pv to post Aishwarya s fans comments also idiots.
Anonymous 7 hours ago
Oh so angry Aish troll so angry
Anonymous 7 hours ago
Oh Aish troll is angry now
Anonymous 7 hours ago
Aunty Vrinda Rai are you angry?
Anonymous 7 hours ago
Paid trollers & losers just bark & bark coz she was Aishwarya,is & always will be the one & only one whether you like Ito not....haha omg 40 comments just for a throwback picture by pv says it all....feel sorry for you guys.....a big fan
Anonymous 7 hours ago
And u Must b lizard Deepika’s fan!
Anonymous 7 hours ago
She was, is, and always will be Aishwarya? Haha no one else said otherwise of course she is Aishwarya she was never Pinky or Padmini lol. You're barking in a lot of anger...so much anger that it's hard to form sentences lol
Anonymous 7 hours ago
Thank God there's only 1 of her. The world would crash if there was another snake like her..
Anonymous 7 hours ago
When is Her Highness Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's next 3 minutes cameo?
Anonymous 7 hours ago
Just like you're a paid Aish troller and loser barking because you can't change her dirty past and jealous nature.
Anonymous 7 hours ago
Number one in being fake and flop cameo roles
Anonymous 7 hours ago
Feel sorry for you guys because you're fans of the fakest snake in Bollywood.
Anonymous 7 hours ago
Ash is senior to sonam by 14 years... well sonam now you know who’s an aunty & who’s not ....clearly Ash is still with L’Oréal & sonam is not...FYI. Not a ash fan but that’s true.
Anonymous 7 hours ago
Sonam and Aish are friends. Don't pit them against each other.
Anonymous 7 hours ago
Is that why jealous Aishwarya ruin Sonam's Loreal debut?
Anonymous 7 hours ago
Sonam Kapoor is Anil Kapoor's daughter and nothing else..this I am not saying but Sonam herself told that she was born with a silver spoon and nothing else...
Anonymous 7 hours ago
Why don't you talk about 2009 (maybe it was 2010 or 2011 the first year Sonam was roped by Loreal as its ambassador). That's when sweet Aish tried hard and managed to cancel Sonam's Cannes debut. So sweet!
Anonymous 7 hours ago
So being 14 years senior gives Aish a right to be a jealous jerk?
Anonymous 7 hours ago
Oh did you not know that sonam’ s L’Oréal contract was cancelled in year 2019. Last year sonam walked for chop are & not L’Oréal ....pls check the facts before posting dumba**.
Anonymous 7 hours ago
Okay Vrinda Rai...we get it you're angry.
Anonymous 7 hours ago
Aish dumb a** fans are barking and abusing others. Aish troll that comment was about the incident in 2011 when sweetheart Aish ruined Sonam's Cannes debut. Of course Aish trolls don't want to remember it because that shows what a jealous woman their Plastic Queen is.
Anonymous 7 hours ago
Why did she forget her green blue contact lenses?
Anonymous 8 hours ago
Aishwarya Rai is so nice. That is why she tried her best to ruin Sonam's career by using her Loreal connections to cancel Sonam's Loreal contract. She ruined Sonam's Cannes red carpet debut but Sonam managed to get the contract next year.
Anonymous 8 hours ago
Oh my god these trollers writing essays after essays....poor guys the lockdown has really gotten into them ....just bark your frustration guys.... iam not a fan of kareena, rani ,Kajol.so I don’t even bother reading their posts forget writing essays,...A big fan..well insecurity & jealousy has no cure but get yourself checked...
Anonymous 8 hours ago
Why are you dragging Rani Kajol Kareena in this post? It must hurt to hear the truth about your Aish slut. No worries keep on barking that she is DIGNIFIED
Anonymous 8 hours ago
AAradhya is also beautiful just like her parents though she has more of Ab she will be a stunner just like both her parents. A child to look either her mom or dad totally depends on whose genes she’s got .thats called biology which is taught in school which clearly you are a zero at that otherwise you would not be making those lame comments again & again ....ouch these trollers are really low on IQ...they really sound stupid & foolish...pv pls post.
Anonymous 8 hours ago
Hlw hiii oiiiii ooo
Anonymous 8 hours ago
Kajra Re Kajra Re...
Anonymous 8 hours ago
Vrinda Rai is the stunner
Anonymous 8 hours ago
Did stunner's definition got changed to average?
Anonymous 8 hours ago
The slithering snake and the natural fake in the same person.
Anonymous 9 hours ago
Must of this hate comment are from Sallu fans
Anonymous 9 hours ago
Sallu fans don't care but Sallu cares..he got into obsession and depression because she left him...and became devdas...dint marry at all as he could not overcome her and got into legal issues while he was always thinking about her ....
Anonymous 9 hours ago
Sallu fans don't care for this fat flop aunty. It could be Vivek fans...oh just remembered he doesn't have any fans thanks to this fake snake.
Anonymous 11 hours ago
Dear Lord! ANOTHER BORING throwback pic??? Why is she so insecure? It's starting to become quite tedious... I mean every single day, oh look Aish looked here, ohhh look how young she was here. ENOUGH!!!! GET A LIFE AISH! People have more important things to focus on right now not how you looked over 20 yrs ago!
Anonymous 11 hours ago
It's lockdown and her boring old recycled photos and articles are bringing some comic relief.
Anonymous 12 hours ago
If mother has luks daughter has to♡
Anonymous 12 hours ago
Haha yes that's why Aaradhya is so beautiful lol
Anonymous 12 hours ago
Deserving miss world unlike kamwali bai PC
Anonymous 12 hours ago
Aish is irreplaceable. PC is trying to follow her steps and become a global icon like her . Poor pc has to be so fake and portray and entirely different personality of her to be welcomed and accepted at Hollywood .
Anonymous 12 hours ago
Unlike Aish, Priyanka's parents are both doctors in the army. She comes from a smart educated family.
Anonymous 12 hours ago
Priyanka was Miss World Millennium. Even higher achievement than Fakewarya Rai.
Anonymous 12 hours ago
At least her mother’s looks are real and natural
Anonymous 12 hours ago
Now this woman cries and acts like a victim. But she and her clingy mother made Jaya's life hell for many years. Both mother daughter used to come to events where only Amitabh and Jaya were invited. Abhishek and Shweta didn't go to these events but Aishwarya and her mother were always in the front. In 2014, Rajnikanth invited Amitabh and Jaya to launch the trailer of his film 'Kochadaiiyaan'. At the entrance, Aishwarya crashed the party with her mother and pushed Jaya away from greeting Rajnikanth and introduced her mother. On the stage, Aishwarya stood next Amitabh, Vrinda stood next to Aishwarya and both mother daughter started grinning at the camera. The situation was very awkward and Rajni asked Jaya to stand next to Amitabh but Aishwarya and her mother didn't move. Vrinda then told Jaya to come and stand at the end of the stage while she and her daughter were glued to Amitabh. At the exit, Aishwarya again stood next to Amitabh and started posing for the cameras. She put her hands to Amitabh's ears and started whispering. Her mother stood by her side giving smiles while poor Jaya couldn't come close to Amitabh. Anyone who doesn't believe it can see the pictures and videos of the event to see how this mother daughter used to snub Jaya in public. But no one remembers Jaya's humiliation now.
Anonymous 12 hours ago
I remember how exquisitely beautiful she was in her very first movie (with Bobby Deol), Aur Pyar Hogaya. Such delicate features and figure. She is now in her mid 40's and she's maintained herself better than many women in that age group. But I feel that she just needs some extra toning of the arms and body. She is still slim. But maybe another 5-7 pounds down and she'll be more toned/sleek like the other actresses...........but that's if she still wants to be active in Bollywood because it's very competitive. But as with others before her (Madhuri, Juhi, Urmila, Kajol, etc)....with time the roles dwindle and you become more far removed from the industry even if you personally believe you never left it......and then you're roles are more confined to brand endorsements and guest appearances........and for those roles.....the slim but less sleek figure that she has now...is more than fine.
Anonymous 13 hours ago
Aishwarya is Aishwarya & there’s no one like her...honestly.
Anonymous 13 hours ago
Wow mrs vrinda Rai you must be really proud of your daughter for living all the roles in her life to the tilt. Be it a wonderful daughter,daughter in law, a lovely wife & a mother..... of course besides the fame & all achievements in India & gracing events abroad, appearing on talk shows , going to Hollywood , without any nepotism....all on her own a self made woman...I would love to have a daughter like her who still continues to inspire me...a big fan.pls post pv.
Anonymous 13 hours ago
So lovely to see Ash.. truly one of a kind.
Anonymous 13 hours ago
Wow she looks pretty & so does her mom , manglorean women are always gorgeous.
Anonymous 13 hours ago
May b ths was the tym when she was secretly dating amitab
Anonymous 13 hours ago
Eww. Your mom was the one who dated Amitabh =='
Anonymous 14 hours ago
Ppl call her manipulative cunning it’s sad
Anonymous 14 hours ago
Looks pretty average both she and her mother.
Anonymous 14 hours ago
Nice job Vrinda. Trained her daughter well...when to manipulate a man with fake love and when to throw him away....Rai women are so DIGNIFIED.
Anonymous 14 hours ago
N what about others?! Were they also abusive?! Is Abhi abusive?! Her fans r so pathetic, u immediately bring up the abuse lie when it comes to Salman as if he's the only one she's been with n used n then threw while we all know there've been others, Rajeev, Vivek n Abhi so what do have to say about those?!
Anonymous 14 hours ago
So you believe in abusive relationships?
Anonymous 17 hours ago
enough. next
Anonymous 18 hours ago
Her mother looks really young in that picture. Looks like she is standing with her older sister. How old is Vrinda today and did she get married young?
Anonymous 18 hours ago
Lucky mother daughter. Both have spent the last 27 years dressing up and attending parties all over the world. What a fun life they've led focusing only on themselves. Lucky!
Anonymous 19 hours ago
Aishwarya's old eyebrows were closer to her hairline than to her eyes.
Anonymous 19 hours ago
Hold that hand tightly Vrinda. Either Aishwarya will run away from you or you will get lost in the room.
Anonymous 19 hours ago
Her mother is extremely controlling and suffocating. I once witnessed her behavior backstage at an awards function.
Anonymous 19 hours ago
How can this woman exploit her daughter for wealth and fame?
Anonymous 19 hours ago
Which of Aishwarya's lovers is Mommy Rai's favorite? Not Salman and Vivek. Maybe Akshay Khanna, Subhash Ghai, and Amitabh Bachchan?
Anonymous 19 hours ago
She is Aishwarya Rai's mother. She allowed her daughter to happily fool those who could take her ahead. Mother daughter both liked to fry bigger fish.. .. until they reached Bachchans.
Anonymous 19 hours ago
Why would anyone wanna be liked by this snake? This snake bites everyone...her friends and enemies alike.
Anonymous 19 hours ago
Thank God for that. It'll be unfortunate to be associated with this cunning cheap woman.
Anonymous 19 hours ago
You definitely weren’t her mother’s favourite that’s why she dumped you. Now go cry me a river
Anonymous 19 hours ago
Vrinda Rai can't even hold a candle to Subhra Sen's beauty.
Anonymous 20 hours ago
Vrinda Rai's obsession with her daughter is creepy. Always glued to Aishwarya, holding Aishwarya's hands in public, walking behind Aishwarya, following her everywhere. Aishwarya is repeating the same creepiness with Aaradhya.
Anonymous 21 hours ago
Her mother was a beauty
Anonymous 21 hours ago
Nah, her mom has very plain looking average looks.
Anonymous 21 hours ago
She’s truly stunningly beautiful and for me miss world forever. She’s also an amazing dancer but not a good actress although in some movies like Devdas she was great.