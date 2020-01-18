Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in talks with Pradeep Sarkar for film on courtesan turned actor Binodini Dasi? Find Out

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is currently engaged in Mani Ratnam’s film based on the novel Ponniyin Selvan. As per a report of a daily, the gorgeous diva might be in talks with Pradip Sarkar for a film based on Noti Binodini.

When it comes to naming an actress in Bollywood who can be called the perfect combination of talent and beauty, comes to mind. The gorgeous diva who was last seen in Fanney Khan in 2018 is currently working with her guru, Mani Ratnam on his Tamil film, Ponniyin Selvan. While the details of the project have been kept under wraps, the actress has been openly speaking about her association with her favourite director. Amidst this, buzz is that Aishwarya might be in talks for her next as well with Pradeep Sarkar.

As per a report in Mid-Day, Pradeep and Aishwarya might be in the initial phase of talks about a film based on the life of 19th-century courtesan-turned-theatre-actor, Binodini Dasi, also known as Noti Binodini. While the report also stated that the Parineeta filmmaker’s talks with Vidya Balan about the same project might not have worked out, Aishwarya has caught the filmmaker’s attention. Binodini Dasi or Noti Binodini was a popular courtesan who was made famous by Natasamarat Girish Chandra Ghosh after a play and then went onto to rule scenes in Kolkata.

(Also Read: PHOTOS: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan attends Aaradhya Bachchan’s Sports Day event and stuns in an all black attire)

A source told the daily that Aishwarya might be in talks with Pradeep about film based on the chapters of Binodini’s autobiography called Amar Katha. Producer Vasant Thakur has got the rights of the film. The source said, “Aishwarya has loved the narration and the character graph. She has given the verbal nod, but will sign on the dotted line only after reading the full script.” The film will start from the time when Binodini is old and it will go on as she reflects on her life.

Meanwhile, a day back, Aishwarya was spotted in the city with her daughter . The past few weeks have been melancholy for Bachchan’s as Shweta Bachchan’s mother-in-law, Ritu Nanda passed away. While Aishwarya had gone to New Delhi for the funeral, Abhishek Bachchan joined Agastya Nanda and Navya Naveli in Haridwar to immerse the remains in the Ganges. A day back, Amitabh Bachhcan was also snapped in New Delhi after the prayer meet for late Ritu Nanda.

Read More