Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to undergo surgery after attending Cannes Film Festival 2024? Here’s what we know

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan recently attended the coveted 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival. The diva was accompanied by her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan and turned heads with her impeccable fashion choices. However, what stood out for the fans was the sling that the actress had on her right hand. While the internet lauded Aish’s professionalism, several fans were concerned about her well-being.

Now, as per the latest reports, Aishwarya will undergo surgery after returning from the film festival. Read the full story to know in detail.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to undergo surgery after returning from Cannes Film Festival

The Cannes veteran Aishwarya Rai Bachchan yet again turned heads this year with her coveted presence at the Film Festival. While the worried fans kept wondering about the cast on her right hand, a recent report in Hindustan Times claimed that the actress’ wrist was broken over the weekend. Nevertheless, being adamant about keeping up with her Cannes tradition and fulfilling professional commitments, the actress made it to the gala event. She will now be having surgery next week.

A source was also mentioned revealing that the actress went to Cannes, France after a detailed discussion with the specialists and doctors who recommended her to have surgery on her hand soon. "Her surgery is scheduled for later next week after she returns from Cannes," the source was quoted as saying.

Aihswarya Rai Bachchan returns to Mumbai with daughter Aaradhya after attending the film festival

It is worth-mentioning that this morning Aishwarya returned to the city with daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. In the video shared by the paps, Aishwarya looked extremely stylish, sporting an all-black outfit with a printed overcoat. She wore light makeup and kept her hair open with sunglasses atop her head. The actress held her bag with one hand while the other was in a sling due to her injury.

On the other hand, the star-kid was seen in a casual look with a white sweatshirt and denim pants. Aishwarya and Aaradhya smiled at the paparazzi present at the airport, while the former even waved at them before settling inside her car.

Take a look:

Aish dazzled the red-carpet of Cannes Film Festival for consecutive two days. On her first red-carpet look, the actress looked drop-dead gorgeous in a black and white gown with metal flowers, while for day 2, she went for a shimmery blue and silver dress.

