Aishwarya Rai Bachchan turns 47: Alia Bhatt to Sonam Kapoor, celebs pour in birthday wishes for the diva

stepped into Bollywood at a young age and since then the actor has come a long way. She has worked in Bollywood as well as in Hollywood. Today, Aishwarya is celebrating her 47th birthday along with her family while her friends from the film industry have started pouring in their best wishes for the beautiful actress on social media. From to , Bollywood actors made sure to extend wishes to the diva on her birthday.

The gorgeous actress won both Miss India and Miss World pageants in 1994 and since then Aishwarya has won several hearts across the globe. Later, for her contributions to Indian cinema, Aishwarya was also awarded the Padma Shri, (the fourth-highest Indian civilian award). Today, on her special day, her friends have shared pictures of the beautiful actress along with their birthday wishes.

Check out the birthday wishes for Aishwarya Rai Bachchan here:

Sonam Kapoor shared a picture with Aishwarya and wrote, "The most beautiful woman in the world. My dear Ash, happy birthday to you. May you continue to shine as bright, as ever for years to come. Love you, gorgeous."

also posted a sweet birthday note for Aishwarya on her Instagram story.

Shilpa Shetty posted a sweet picture with Rai and she wrote, “Happiest birthday to you @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb May you always be blessed abundantly my dear.”

Jacqueline Fernandez, Bipasha Basu and others also took to their Instagram story to wish the beautiful actress.

On the work front, Aishwarya was last seen in Fanney Khan in 2018. The film also starred Rajkummar Rao and Anil Kapoor in key roles. The actress will be next seen in Tamil film Ponniyin Selvan.

