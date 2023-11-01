Aishwarya Rai Bachchan visits Siddhivinayak Temple to seek blessings with Aaradhya on 50th birthday; PICS

On November 1, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan celebrated her 50th birthday by visiting the Siddhivinayak Temple to seek the blessings of Lord Ganesha. She was joined by her mother, Brindya Rai, and her daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan marked her birthday by visiting Siddhivinayak temple

November 1st is Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's birthday, and on this special occasion, the actress visited Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple to seek the blessings of Lord Ganesha. For this visit, the Sarbjit actress donned a traditional white Anarkali suit with pink accents, and she left her hair open. Aishwarya was accompanied by her mother, Brindya Rai, and her daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan.

Take a look:

Earlier today, the actress attended an event organized by the GSB Seva Mandal for cancer patients, choosing to spend her special day in a noble way. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan cut a cake at the event and shared it with her mother and Aaradhya. When photographers suggested Aaradhya feed her mother, Aishwarya revealed that she was fasting for Karwa Chauth. As per The Times of India, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress expressed her commitment to making a positive impact on society. She stated, "It'll continue to be my way of life to be able to do my karm and be there."

A video of Aaradhya confidently holding the mic to deliver a heartfelt message to her mother, Aishwarya, on her birthday is creating a buzz online. In the video, she praises her mom's commendable actions and concludes with a respectful bow. Check out her heartfelt speech below:

Bollywood celebs extend birthday wishes to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on her 50th

On Aishwarya's birthday, various celebrities, including Anushka Sharma, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Bhumi Pednekar, and Rakul Preet Singh, extended their birthday wishes to her on social media.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's work front

In terms of her professional endeavors, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was most recently featured in Mani Ratnam's period epic, Ponniyin Selvan, which was released in two parts. The first part emerged as a significant box office success and became one of the highest-grossing Tamil films. Prior to this, in 2018, she starred in the action-comedy Fanney Khan.

ALSO READ: Did you know Abhishek Bachchan proposed to birthday girl Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on a balcony in New York?