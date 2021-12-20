Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was asked THESE questions by the ED today in connection with Panama papers; Report

Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan grabbed all the limelight and made it to the headlines today as she was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with its probe into the Panama Papers expose. The actress was summoned to ED’s Delhi office as she is facing allegations of stashing wealth abroad in violation of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA). The latest reports in India Today have listed down the questions that were asked to the actress during her grilling session today. Keep scrolling further to have a look at them.

Here are the questions asked to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan:

Amic Partners was a company incorporated and registered in the British Virgin Islands in 2005. What association do you have with this company?

Do you know the law firm where Mossack Fonseca registered the company?

This company's directors include you, your father Kotedadiramana Rai Krishna Rai, your mother Kavita Rai, and your brother Aditya Rai. What can you say about this?

The initial paid-up capital is $50,000. Each share was worth $1, and each director had 12,500 shares. Why did you become a shareholder from your position as a director?

Why was your status changed to shareholder in June 2005?

Why did the company become inactive in 2008?

Was permission from the RBI sought for financial transactions?

Aishwarya Rai, the daughter-in-law of actor Amitabh Bachchan, had been summoned earlier too. She sought more time on two occasions. For the unversed, the Panama Papers came to the fore in 2016 when they were leaked by a whistleblower named John Doe. He leaked the documents to a German journalist Bastian Obermayer. Accounting to almost 11.5 million leaked documents, the Panama Papers include financial details of almost 214,488 offshore entities.

ALSO READ: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan couldn’t understand Abhishek Bachchan when they first met; Here’s why