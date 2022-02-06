Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wishes 'baby papa' Abhishek Bachchan on birthday; Shares a pic of puja with Aaradhya

Abhishek Bachchan celebrated his 46th birthday on Saturday. The renowned actor kicked off his birthday on an amazing note as he started the shoot for his next project, Ghoomer as well. Taking to Instagram, Abhishek shared a pic of a clapboard placed in front of Lord Ganesha’s pic to seek blessings. The clapboard had the film’s name Ghoomer written on it and stated that it is being helmed by R Balki. Along with it he wrote, “Can’t ask for a better birthday present! Birthdays are best spent, working. घूमर Now spinning!” Coming to his birthday, numerous stars such as Shilpa Shetty and Ajay Devgn posted sweet birthday wishes on their Instagram. However, what caught our attention was his life and his support system, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's sweet wish.

Taking to her Instagram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan posted an adorable monochrome picture of baby Abhishek. Her sweet caption absolutely won our hearts and made us go 'aww'. She wrote, 'HAPPY HAPPY BIRTHDAY DEAREST Babyyy- Papaaa. BIG hugs n Love to you God Bless much Happiness, Peace, Good Health, Contentment and Calm and all that you seek…' Moreover, she even shared a picture with their daughter Aradhya as they conducted a puja ceremony at their house. Aishwarya and Abhishek are one of most talked about couples of Bollywood and rightfully so. The two have been through thick and thin together, and stand strong today.

Check Aishwarya's posts:

Meanwhile, Abhishek was last seen in The Big Bull and Bob Biswas. Both the films won Abhishek lot of praise from the audience and celebs from the industry. Now, he will be seen in Dasvi with Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur.

