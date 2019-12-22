Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wishes her parents on their 50th anniversary with a throwback picture; View Pic

The stunning actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan who married Abhishek Bachchan, and is a proud mother to Aaradhya Bachchan will feature in Mani Ratnam's upcoming film called, Ponniyin Selvan.

The former Miss World and Bollywood actress shared a beautiful throwback picture of her parents, Krishnaraj and Vrinda Rai. The gorgeous beauty queen who was crowned Miss World in the year 1994, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was very close to her parents. The stunning diva's father Krishnaraj Rai passed away in 2017, the actress was heartbroken as her father's death left a void in the beauty queen's life. Today on the eve of the 50th wedding anniversary of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's parents, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress shared a beautiful throwback picture.

The stunning actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan who married Abhishek Bachchan, and is a proud mother to will feature in Mani Ratnam's upcoming film called, Ponniyin Selvan. This is one of the most highly anticipated films of the south film industry. As per the latest reports on the film, the gorgeous actress who is known for films like Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Devdas, Jodhaa Akbar, Bride and Prejudice, The Pink Panther 2, The Mistress of Spices and Fanney Khan will be playing a challenging role in the film.

The makers of the film, Ponniyin Selvan have not yet revealed any details about the character essayed by the former beauty queen. The fans and film audience are eagerly looking forward to see what character does the Guzaarish and Guru actress essays in the south film. The Umrao Jaan and Taal actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is expected to feature in a couple of interesting projects in the coming future.

