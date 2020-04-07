Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's 23 year old throwback video takes over the internet
Aishwarya had started worked on the film titled Radheshyam Sitaram about 23 years ago, and it co-starred Suniel Shetty. However, the film never released.
In the video, Aishwarya wears an ethnic purple lehanga with a matching embellished choli, and is decked up with heavy jewellery and make-up.
In the video, she can be seen filming a nineties-style dance dancing and smiling while shooting.
If only for the sake of its collectors' value, the video has been wowing fans.
Reacting to the post, a user commented: "Lovely. Always adored her."
Another one wrote: "Can't take my eyes off her."
On the work front, Aishwarya was last seen in the 2018 musical film "Fanney Khan", co-starring Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. She will be next seen in Mani Ratnam's upcoming film.
