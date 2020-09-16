Is Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Binodini Dasi biopic pushed to 2021 due to COVID? Here’s what Pradeep Sarkar says

Reports of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan giving her nod to Pradeep Sarkar's Noti Binodini biopic had come earlier this year. Now, an update has been shared about the same by the filmmaker where he revealed that he is hoping for a vaccine by March 2021.

Actress has been spending at home with Abhishek Bachchan, and others amid the ongoing pandemic. The actress is yet to resume work and earlier this year, reports of Aishwarya starring in Pradeep Sarkar's Binodini Dasi biopic came in. The popular courtesan from Kolkata also known as Noti Binodini became the topic of Sarkar's next film and Aishwarya apparently gave the filmmaker the nod as per reports that came earlier in 2020. Now, in a recent chat, the filmmaker shared his hope for a vaccine by March so that he could work on the film.

In a chat with Mid-Day about the film reportedly starring Aishwarya, Pradeep Sarkar said that the actress had given him the nod for Noti Binodini biopic and that he is working on the script for the same. However, the filmmaker revealed that he has also started working on a dark comedy and a psychological thriller side by side. He even mentioned that he is waiting for 'crisis' (COVID 19) to abate so that he can kick off shooting. In the chat, the filmmaker mentioned that he is unable to give proper narrations to actors via Zoom calls.

Talking about Aishwarya starrer Noti Binodini biopic, Pradeep Sarkar told the national daily, "The writing is in progress. While Aishwarya has given her nod, I have not approached other actors because I am waiting for the crisis to abate. I hope the vaccine is developed by March so that we can start shooting." He further mentioned that maybe before Aishwarya's film, he may kick off one of the other two scrips that he has penned. Noti Binodini was a popular courtesan who, at age twelve, played her first serious drama role in Calcutta's National Theatre in 1874. Reportedly, Pradeep's film starring Aishwarya will trace the life of the protagonist, her successful career as an actress along with the story related to the men in her life.

Meanwhile, Aishwarya is currently spending time at home with her daughter and family. Back in July, she along with Aaradhya, Abhishek and Amitabh Bachchan were infected with COVID 19 and were hospitalised. They have recovered fully and are back at home. On the work front, Aishwarya will also be seen in Mani Ratnam's film based on the novel Ponniyin Selvan.

