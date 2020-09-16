  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Is Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Binodini Dasi biopic pushed to 2021 due to COVID? Here’s what Pradeep Sarkar says

Reports of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan giving her nod to Pradeep Sarkar's Noti Binodini biopic had come earlier this year. Now, an update has been shared about the same by the filmmaker where he revealed that he is hoping for a vaccine by March 2021.
203854 reads Mumbai Updated: September 16, 2020 06:07 pm
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in a throwback photoIs Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Binodini Dasi biopic pushed to 2021 due to COVID? Here’s what Pradeep Sarkar says
  • 21
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been spending at home with Abhishek Bachchan, Aaradhya Bachchan and others amid the ongoing pandemic. The actress is yet to resume work and earlier this year, reports of Aishwarya starring in Pradeep Sarkar's Binodini Dasi biopic came in. The popular courtesan from Kolkata also known as Noti Binodini became the topic of Sarkar's next film and Aishwarya apparently gave the filmmaker the nod as per reports that came earlier in 2020. Now, in a recent chat, the filmmaker shared his hope for a vaccine by March so that he could work on the film. 

In a chat with Mid-Day about the film reportedly starring Aishwarya, Pradeep Sarkar said that the actress had given him the nod for Noti Binodini biopic and that he is working on the script for the same. However, the filmmaker revealed that he has also started working on a dark comedy and a psychological thriller side by side. He even mentioned that he is waiting for 'crisis' (COVID 19) to abate so that he can kick off shooting. In the chat, the filmmaker mentioned that he is unable to give proper narrations to actors via Zoom calls. 

Talking about Aishwarya starrer Noti Binodini biopic, Pradeep Sarkar told the national daily, "The writing is in progress. While Aishwarya has given her nod, I have not approached other actors because I am waiting for the crisis to abate. I hope the vaccine is developed by March so that we can start shooting." He further mentioned that maybe before Aishwarya's film, he may kick off one of the other two scrips that he has penned. Noti Binodini was a popular courtesan who, at age twelve, played her first serious drama role in Calcutta's National Theatre in 1874. Reportedly, Pradeep's film starring Aishwarya will trace the life of the protagonist, her successful career as an actress along with the story related to the men in her life. 

While Aishwarya has given her nod, I have not approached other actors because I am waiting for the crisis to abate
Pradeep Sarkar

Meanwhile, Aishwarya is currently spending time at home with her daughter and family. Back in July, she along with Aaradhya, Abhishek and Amitabh Bachchan were infected with COVID 19 and were hospitalised. They have recovered fully and are back at home. On the work front, Aishwarya will also be seen in Mani Ratnam's film based on the novel Ponniyin Selvan. 

Also Read|Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in talks with Pradeep Sarkar for film on courtesan turned actor Binodini Dasi? Find Out

Credits :Mid-Day

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Tara reveals her food & diet secrets in What I Eat In a Day
SSR’s Pavana farmhouse raided by NCB, SSR & Sara’s unseen video to Rhea’s drug chat
Meezaan Jafri reveals EVERYTHING he does in a day
Learn how to make Bhumi Pednekar’s keto butter chicken; Her amazing weight loss journey
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: NCB denies preparing Bollywood list to SSR’s driver’s statement about Sara
Vikrant Massey on sci-fi film Cargo, apprehensions, his journey on showbiz, box office numbers
Shweta Singh Kirti, Hina Khan and others SLAM Shibani Dandekar’s remarks on Ankita Lokhande
Tara Sutaria on competition, love, relationship with Aadar Jain, Tadap & Ek Villain 2
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: ED to file fresh charges on Rhea
Sandip Ssingh’s EXPLOSIVE tell-all on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death & allegations against him
SSR case: Rhea fights back and files complaint against Priyanka Singh
Anonymous 2 hours ago

Yay Aish Do more Movies love your versatillity and choice. Talented and brilliant actress even if Bollywood doesnt value enough. Bhansali, gowarikar and kjo should Do more Movies with you

Anonymous 2 hours ago

So many years in the industry and her acting just gets worse and worse with each film.

Anonymous 3 hours ago

Safety of of the workers on the set is more important

Anonymous 3 hours ago

For me Madhubala and then Aishwarya Baki sab maid servants looking .

Anonymous 8 hours ago

Aishwarya auntie is too old for the role

Anonymous 8 hours ago

she ruined her looks with plastic surgery

Anonymous 9 hours ago

Only good looks nothing else.

Anonymous 9 hours ago

Good decision

Anonymous 10 hours ago

Can wait. Health and safety is more important.

Anonymous 10 hours ago

Saw Devdas , yesterday. She had no cheekbones, and had very big teeth. Her eyebrows were not that high archy either.

Anonymous 10 hours ago

Grow up with some kindness kid.. saying mean things is not cool..

Anonymous 10 hours ago

Waiting....... Can't wait

Anonymous 10 hours ago

I really find her average Her eyes, lips,nose are average nothing special ya she is beautiful but not the most beautiful in the world not even in Bollywood there are many people billion times more beautiful than her some Bollywood actresses like Katrina kaif, madhuri,sridevi are wayyyyy more beautiful than her.(My opinion)

Anonymous 10 hours ago

Katrina is the most beautiful girl in the whole world

Anonymous 10 hours ago

Katrina is really beautiful and way more beautiful than aish. Aish is overrated because of her eyes. Kat hasn't done anything to her face ther was an infection in her wisdom teeth.

Anonymous 10 hours ago

Come on, same goes for Aish. She’s beautiful but has changed every feature of hers including eye and skin color wigs and has a frozen smile. Both she and SriDevi looked better longer but Katrina messed up her beauty early on only with too much Botox.

Anonymous 10 hours ago

I think Aish was lucky that she survived in BW only because of her looks...a really bad actress IMHO but i dont agree with ur opinion on her looks...Katrina& sridevi are mannequins who have changed every part of their looks thanks to their surgeons...In fact towards the end Sridevi started looking lik MJ...Katrina looks like a zombie now.

Anonymous 11 hours ago

Not a good actress at all.

Anonymous 11 hours ago

That’s why getting movie offer at 46 years of age.

Anonymous 11 hours ago

can’t wait ♥️

Anonymous 12 hours ago

All performing arts will probably be among the last to return. Dangerous for artists, crew, audiences, etc. Patience, prayer, care and of course Science will determine any safe/sane schedule. Millions of dollars lost, but thousands of lives saved. Wishing all the best.

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement