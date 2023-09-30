Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s daughter Aaradhya Bachchan dances at her school during Ganpati Visarjan, see PICS

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan's daughter Aaradhya Bachchan is one of the most popular yet shy star kids in Bollywood. She is known for keeping a low profile and often keeps things to herself. Recently, Aaradhya was seen dancing at her school in Mumbai on the eve of Ganpati Visarjan. Check out.

Aaradhya Bachchan dances during Ganpati Visarjan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan's daughter Aaradhya Bachchan studies at the Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai. Recently, she was seen dancing with her fellow schoolmates as they bid goodbye to Ganpati Bappa during Visarjan. Aaradhya had donned a white kurta with a red piece of cloth as she danced and later decorated the Ganpati idol. The pictures were originally shared on the school's Instagram handle.

Check out the pictures!

Aaradhya Bachchan reacts to her mommy being called 'Aishwalya Lai'

Recently, the mother-daughter duo went out for Ganpati Darsha amid a huge crowd. That is when a little fan screamed ‘Aishwalya Lai.’ Aaradhya was surprised as she looked back at the cute fan. In fact, the Dhoom 2 actress also looked back with an adorable gesture as she greeted the fan and waved at him. The video went viral on the internet as people really loved this cute moment between a fan and a celebrity. Several users took to the comment section to express their feelings about this. One user wrote, “Love aradhya’s reaction (heart eye emoji)," while another one stated, “She is awesome and her daughter I love her (red-heart emoji) such a humble and down to earth mom and daughter( red-heart emoji)." A fan wrote, “Aishwalia lai (laughter emojis) so cute x.” She was also recently spotted with her daughter at the Mumbai airport.

Aishwarya and Abhishek tied the knot in 2007 and their daughter Aaradhya was born in 2011. Workwise, Aishwarya was last seen in Mani Ratnam's big-budget period drama Ponniyin Selvan 2.

