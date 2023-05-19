Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's dramatic Cannes 2023 outfit sparks meme fest: 'She is hiding Aaradhya inside'

Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan never disappoints when it comes to fashion. She often leaves her fans awestruck with her statement looks. Recently, the actress jetted off to France to attend Cannes 2023 with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. On Thursday, Aishwarya made a dazzling appearance on the red carpet. In no time, the pictures of the real diva took to the Internet by storm. She wore a silver hooded gown from Sophie Couture featuring a huge black bow in front. Her look surely became the talk of the town. However, a section of people were not impressed by her outfit. They compared it to an aluminium foil.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Cannes 2023 look triggers memes

Netizens were quick to share hilarious memes after Aishwarya's pictures surfaced on social media. Some called her alien Jaadu's mother while some thought she looked like a shawarma roll. A video featured a collage of Jaadu and Aishwarya, and the text on it read, "Jadoo's mom spotted at Cannes film festival".

One of the users compared her look to an ice-cream packaging. The post read, "Pic 1 Swiggy instamart ice cream delivery. Pic 2 Aishwarya rai at Cannes."

Another meme featured a man wearing a silver sheet to protect himself and Aishwarya's picture. The post read, "Who wore it better?"

A user joked that Aishwarya was hiding her daughter inside her massive dress. "She is hiding Aaradhya inside that," the user wrote.

Meanwhile, before appearing on the red carpet, Aishwarya was seen sporting a green sequin dress with glass high heels. She looked all things chic in the Valentino dress.

Work front

Aishwarya was recently seen in Mani Ratnam's film Ponniyin Selvan: Part 2. It also starred Vikram, Aishwarya Lekshmi and Sobhita Dhulipala in key roles. She is yet to announce her next project.

