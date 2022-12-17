Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's fake passport recovered from 3 foreigners in Noida
A fake passport of Bollywood actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been recovered by the Uttar Pradesh Police in Noida. Have a look at the details here.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one of the most respected Bollywood actors in the Indian film industry. Recently, a news development has poured in stating that the Guru actor’s fake passport has been recovered by Uttar Pradesh Police from three foreigners in Noida.
3 foreigners held, fake passport of Aishwarya Rai recovered
Three foreigners based in Greater Noida have been arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Police for allegedly being involved in cyber frauds.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (Greater Noida) Abhishek Verma, as reported by news agency PTI, said on Friday, “Three foreigners staying in Greater Noida have been arrested allegedly for being involved in cyber frauds and were found to have in their possession a fake passport made in the name of filmstar Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.”
The police had registered a case on the complaint of a retired Army colonel who was duped of Rs 1.81 crore.
The investigation into the case is underway at the moment. PTI has reported that as of now, three accused, of which two are hailing from Nigeria and one from Ghana, have been arrested.
