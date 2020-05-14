Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's infectious smile as she waves at someone in a throwback PHOTO deserves your attention

We have come across a throwback picture of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in which she flashes her infectious smile. Check out the picture of the stunning beauty.

If there is one beauty who has been ruling the Bollywood film industry for the longest possible time, it is definitely . The stunning diva who began her journey in the filmy world with the 1997 Tamil movie Iruvar has come a long way now and is considered a global icon too. The former Miss World who is currently in her 40s can make anyone go weak on their knees even now with her utter beauty and charming nature.

Aishwarya, who is cited as one of the most beautiful women in the world for the obvious reasons is also known for her sartorial fashion choices and unique style sense. How she carries herself with panache at various events and occasions is worth praises. Be it a pretty gown or be it a traditional saree, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress slays everything with finesse and can grab all the limelight whenever she makes a public appearance.

As we speak of this, we have come across a throwback picture of the Ponniyin Selvan actress which is not worth a miss. As we can see in the picture, Aish, as she is fondly called by her fans, flashes her sweet smile while waving at someone. The actress is seen wearing a pink top with dramatic sleeves teamed up with matching multicolored pants. Needless to say, she looks undeniably beautiful in the picture as she opts for a natural makeup look and lavender lip color. There is one thing we can notice in the picture which is her plastered leg that means she might have suffered some injury back at that time. However, how the diva puts on a smiling face even after that is worth applauding for.

Check out the throwback picture of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan below:

The stunning beauty mesmerizes everyone whenever she steps out and what better example can we give other than her red carpet appearances! Aishwarya stuns everyone with her gorgeous outfits every time she walks down the red carpet at an award function or event. The best part is that most of the time, she is accompanied by her daughter . We can take the example of the mega event of Cannes 2019 here in which the mother-daughter duo made a dramatic entry. The two of them made heads turn while twinning in yellow outfits at the event.

Have a look at the picture below:

On the personal front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan tied the knot with Abhishek Bachchan in 2007 and the two of them are currently considered one of the most popular couples of the Indian television industry. Both of them have done multiple movies together including Dhoom 2, Umrao Jaan, Raavan, Guru, Kuch Naa Kaho. They became the doting parents of the little munchkin Aaradhya in 2011. We can call them the epitome of a perfect family in the world of Bollywood. Ardent fans of Abhishek and Aishwarya are still waiting to see them together on-screen in yet another movie. And for the fact, the two of them had also agreed to feature together in a new project that was titled Gulab Jamun. However, they backed out later due to some unknown reasons despite being okay with the script.

Talking about Aishwarya, the former Miss World was last seen in the movie Fanney Khan which was released in 2018. It also features Rajkummar Rao and Anil Kapoor in the lead roles. The actress portrays the role of a well-known singer named Baby Singh in the musical comedy-drama. Now, after a long hiatus of one year, the Bollywood diva is all set to collaborate with noted filmmaker Mani Ratnam for the Tamil movie titled Ponniyin Selvan. The actress-director duo has previously teamed up for many hit movies already thereby making the fans eager for the release of the present one. The historical drama is an adaptation of a fictional novel of the same name written by Kalki Krishnamurthy. If media reports are to be believed, it is going to be made into a two-part movie. It also features Chiyaan Vikram, Aditi Rao Hydari, Trisha Krishnan, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Aishwarya Lekhsmi, Vikram Prabhu and others in the lead roles.

