Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's journey through Miss World 1994 will make you feel prouder; watch VIDEO

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has always been B-town's favourite but this video showcasing her journey through Miss World 1994 is every bit of a proud moment even today. Check it out here.

is rightly called Bollywood's timeless diva, and while she has aged like fine wine, even after all these years, she continues to receive a lot of love for her work, her sense of fashion, and so many other things. Aishwarya has made India proud internationally on multiple occasions and one such time is when she went on to win the title of Miss World 1994, and for that, she continues to be loved and celebrated.

We came across this video of the actress from during her journey at the pageant and everything about it clearly looks perfect. Right from her answer to what historic event could she change if she had the chance to, or how she had one of the best advice about how bookish knowledge is not everything. Aishwarya has always been a diva and right from where it all started to now when she is one of the finest in the entertainment industry, there is never enough of her that fans can get, and this video right here is every bit nostalgic.

Meanwhile, Aishwarya was last seen in Fanney Khan back in 2018 and though the movie did not make big numbers, it did seem to be a rather interesting watch. The actress has been keeping in the news for the upcoming release, Mani Rathnam's Ponniyin Selvan. With the ongoing lockdown, there is no clarity on when will the film finally hit the theatres, as is the movie keeps making it to the headline time and again for various reasons.

Check out Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's video here:

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Lehren

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×