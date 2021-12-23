Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's sweet anniversary post for her 'Mommy Dodda' will melt your heart

The bond we share with our parents is the most unique and precious. For parents, their child is always a child - no matter how much they grow up. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, though a mother herself, acts like a sweet kid when with her parents. On her parents’ anniversary, she posed a beautiful picture of her parents and also penned down a cute message with it! We are sure that her adorable note will make you smile!

In the pic posted by Aishwarya on her Instagram, her parents Krishnaraj Rai and Brindya Raj were all smiles and looked radiant. However, it was Aishwarya’s cute wish that won all our hearts. Along with the post, she wrote, “Happy Anniversary dearest, darling MommyDoddaaa-DaddyAjjaaa LOVE YOU and THANK YOU so much for All your unconditional Love and Blessings… always.” The post was an instant hit and her fans from all over the world reacted with love and wished the couple with a lifetime of happiness. In other news, Aishwarya has been in roped up in the Panama Papers leak case. On Monday, she was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning.

Check the post here:



Several big, prominent personalities' names surfaced when the Panama Paper leak took place. Former and present international leaders, public authorities, legislators, celebrities, and corporate executives were among those who were in the list. These documents were created by Mossack Fonseca, a Panamanian offshore law firm and corporate service provider. Mossack Fonseca announced in March 2018 that it would discontinue operations at the end of the month owing to "irreversible damage" to its reputation as a result of the Panama Papers.

