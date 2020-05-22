Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's throwback PIC with Aaradhya & others reminds us of the times before COVID 19 crisis

We have come across a throwback picture of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aaradhya Bachchan and others in which all of them are posing together for a selfie. Check out the picture.

Former Miss World is a true epitome of beauty and continues to inspire many young girls even now. The actress who began her journey in the film industry in 1997 with the Tamil movie Iruvar continues to rule millions of hearts even now, courtesy her utter beauty. Nonetheless, her acting prowess has been showcased in almost every movie she has acted in to date. Her trajectory of movies is sufficient enough to prove the same.

And the best part is that Aishwarya has proved her talent not only in the Bollywood film industry but also in Hollywood and down in the South. Apart from that, it is her suave personality and impeccable style sense that draws our attention every time her pictures go viral on social media. Most of the time, she is accompanied by her daughter Aaradhya which is all things adorable. The mother-daughter duo has made numerous appearances at the red carpets of various events too.

We have recently come across a throwback picture of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with the little munchkin and the former’s mom Vrinda Rai which surely deserves the attention of the ardent fans of the actress. She is seen holding little Aaradhya and posing for a selfie with her mom and a few others as seen in the picture. The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress looks beautiful as she is seen wearing an embellished silver-colored outfit. She ties up her hair into a neat ponytail and her flawless skin is highlighted here yet again through minimal makeup and brown lip color. Aaradhya, on the other hand, is seen clad in a white outfit while Vrinda Rai is seen wearing a saree. Aish, as she is fondly called by her fans and the little munchkin steal out hearts here with their pretty smiles.

Check out the throwback picture below:

As of now, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is under home quarantine with the rest of her family in Mumbai. The stunning diva tied the knot with Abhishek Bachchan in 2007 and both of them are currently considered one of the most popular and beloved couples of the Bollywood film industry. was born to the power couple in 2011. She always accompanies them whenever they make public appearances and numerous instances prove the same.

