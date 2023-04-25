Aishwarya Rai breaks silence on Aaradhya Bachchan moving Delhi HC: Fake news is insensitive, unnecessary

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan’s daughter Aaradhya Bachchan had recently made it to the headlines after she moved to the Delhi High Court against a YouTube channel for reporting fake news about her health. Later Delhi HC curbed YouTube channels from sharing videos on her health. Well, now finally Aishwarya broke her silence on the matter. Today, as the actress was present in front of the media for a promotional event of her upcoming film Ponniyin Selvan 2, she was asked about this entire matter. Scroll down to read how she reacted.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan reacts on Aaradhya Bachchan moving to Delhi High Court

At the press conference of Ponniyin Selvan 2 today, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was asked by the media about Aaradhya Bachchan moving to the Delhi High Court. She was also asked about the irrelevant news content that hurts people emotionally and sentimentally. The actress added, "It's so nice that a member from the media only is recognizing that it does exist. So that gives us great hope that you are obviously not going to perpetuate that, you are not going to encourage that and thank you very much for your wise recognition of the negative impact of false writing or unnecessary writing which is insensitive and unnecessary. So thank you so much for your support for the sentiment that we all share and for your wisdom in recognising that," she added.

Aaradhya Bachchan moves High Court against a YouTube tabloid

According to reports in India Today, Aaradhya Bachchan had moved Delhi HC against a YouTube tabloid for reporting fake news about her health. The hearing for this case took place on April 20. The 11-year-old took a stand against such reporting by the YouTube channel as she is a minor.

