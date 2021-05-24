Aishwarya Rai captures the spirit of her mother’s 70th birthday in a lovely pic with mom, Abhishek & Aaradhya

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wished her mother 70th birthday on Instagram with some beautiful family pictures that also captured Abhishek and Aaradhya.

Aishwarya Rai often posts inside pictures of Bachchan’s lives. Be it their holidays, family functions or just some lovely moments amongst the family members. Recently Aishwarya treated her fans with some beautiful family pictures on the occasion of her mother’s 70th birthday. The lovely pictures really describe the homely family spirit of the day as the ever-so-gorgeous Aishwarya posed with wonderful daughter Aaradhya and her mother. The picture was taken what looks like the religious corner of the house that is surrounding by pictures and sculptures of gods. In the foreground of the image 3 wonderful cakes, the family is seemingly happy and blessed to be celebrating this occasion.

Aishwarya posted three separate pictures on Instagram. In one of them, she is standing behind her mother with Aaradhya by her side. The next picture is certainly the cutest one where the grandmother and granddaughter are hugging each other creating the most beautiful moment on camera. The third one is a complete family picture where Abhishek also joins the family in celebrating his mother-in-law’s birthday. There is a picture of Aishwarya Rai’s deceased father Krishnaraj Rai in the background and a host of other family pictures perfectly framed and kept to always remember the good times.

Take a look at the post:

On the work front Aishwarya is reuniting with the prolific Mani Ratnam on his most ambitious project yet called ‘Ponniyin Selvan’ which will be released in two parts. The film is being made in Tamil with Aishwarya having a solid part to play in the period epic.

