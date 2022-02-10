Aishwarya Rai, Deepika Padukone or Alia Bhatt: Who won hearts with her Garba moves on SLB's film songs?

Sanjay Leela Bhansali has been one of the finest filmmakers in Bollywood who is known for giving some of the blockbuster movies. From romance dramas to period dramas, Bhansali has tried his hands on various genres and has managed to be a filmmaker with a Midas touch. Interestingly, Sanjay Leela Bhansali has been making headlines of late for his upcoming movie Gangubai Kathiawadi. Starring Alia Bhatt in the titular role, the movie is based on a chapter from Hussain Zaidi's book, Mafia Queens of Mumbai that is about a woman named, Gangubai Kothewali.

And while it is creating a massive buzz, the makers of Gangubai Kathiawadi grabbed attention as they unveiled the first song of the movie titled as Dholida. Interestingly, Alia was seen doing Garba in the song and her moves have made heads turn. To note, this isn’t the first time Bhansali has inculcated a Garba track in his movie. The ace filmmaker had grabbed attention for the Nimbuda Nimbuda from Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam and had Aishwarya Rai Bachchan leaving everyone in awe of her moves. While it’s been over two decades since the release of the film, the song continues to be quite popular among the audience.

Later, Deepika Padukone also left a mark with her stupendous and highly energetic performance on the song Nagada Sang Dhol from the movie Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela. It was indeed quite difficult to match her energy in the song. And while Alia has also joined the league now, there have been comparisons between which actress won hearts with her Garba moves in SLB movies. Let us know in the comment section below which actress according to you had left a mark with her garba moves.

