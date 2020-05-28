Aishwarya Rai enjoys Hrithik Roshan's company at a screening and we wonder what joke he cracked; Throwback Pic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Hrithik Roshan are seen laughing as they met each other post the screening of Guzaarish in a throwback picture.

Due to the increase in the number of cases Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced a lockdown 4.0 till May 31st. And now with just a few days left for the lockdown 4 to end, as per reports PM Narendra Modi is likely to speak up about Lockdown 5.0 on his radio show, Mann Ki Baat. Due to the lockdown, everyone has been urged to stay indoors and maintain social distancing due to which everyone has become active on social media. Just like everyone else, along with her family is in-home quarantine given the lockdown and she keeps sharing glimpses of what have they been up to.

From sharing a drawing of her daughter 's to wishing her mom Brindya Rai on her birthday, Aishwarya has been updating fans about her quarantine life. Recently, we came across a throwback picture of the Fanney Khan actress with . In this throwback photo shared by a fan, Aish looks charming wearing a white chicken material cotton kurta with white pajamas and a white dupatta, on the other hand, Hrithik looks handsome donning a striped blue coloured shirt with blue denim. The War actor has paired up his look with a black coloured cap.

The two actors look amazing as they share a hearty laugh in this candid picture. Looking at the two laugh out loud as they exchange a few talks with each other, we wonder what joke has been cracked up by one of them during the conversation? Aishwarya shares a great rapport with Hrithik. The two have worked together in films like Dhoom 2, Jodhaa Akbar and Guzaarish. This throwback photo was snapped after the screening of Guzaarish. Fans love to see the two onscreen and are eagerly waiting to see this amazing pair onscreen collaborate on a movie soon.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in Fanney Khan which was released back in 2018. It also features Rajkummar Rao and Anil Kapoor in the lead roles. She will be collaborating with Mani Ratnam for the Tamil movie Ponniyin Selvan after a long hiatus of one year. It is an official adaptation of a fictional novel of the same name written by Kalki Krishnamurthy. The historical drama also features Karthi, Chiyaan Vikram, Trisha Krishnan, Aishwarya Lekhsmi, and others in the lead roles.

On the other than, Hrithik Roshan was last seen in the movie War co-starring Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor in the lead roles. He won hearts with his amazing performance in the movie and not to forget, his dance moves! Produced by Aditya Chopra and directed by Siddharth Anand, War received a humongous response from the audience and was declared a huge hit. Well, as of now, Hrithik is yet to announce his upcoming project and fans are eagerly waiting for the same. Recently, when and Zoya Akhtar organised the I for India fundraiser virtual concert, Hrithik too participated and crooned to a song and played the piano to entertain the fans.

