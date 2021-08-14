Aishwarya Rai on facing fear & insecurities: I look forward to be creatively engaged, excited & surprised

began her film career after she won the Miss World Pageant in the year 1994. Since then, she has come a long way. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is now hailed as one of the most popular and influential celebrities of the Bollywood Film Industry. Surrounded by constant media glare, one must wonder if the former Miss World also faces fear and insecurities in life and career. Speaking of which, we have stumbled upon one of her past interviews, wherein the star candidly spoke about her fear and insecurities.

During the FilmFare interview, the Jodhaa Akbar actor said that she doesn't have any fear or insecurities as such. However, she is always looking forward to being a part of engaging and surprising work. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan stated, “I don’t have fear or insecurities. That is held true since the beginning because I’ve never let that steer me. I hear my seniors say that creative insecurities and fears should always be there. They’re present when you go on set and give a shot until it’s okayed.”

She continued, “But when you’re dubbing and you get reviewing your work, you may wonder if it hit the correct note. That kind of creative insecurity or anxiety is a great feeling to have. I’m grateful I have that till date. Else, I’d just be jaded and bored and never want to return to a set. What I’m looking forward is to be creatively engaged, excited and surprised. It gives me a reason to dedicate my time and work hard.”

In terms of work, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is reportedly working for Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan: Part One. The actor will seemingly essay the role of an antagonist in the film which is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy’s 1995 novel of the same name. Ponniyin Selvan will also mark Aishwarya’s return to the silver screen after a span of four years.

