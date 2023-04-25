Aishwarya Rai feels Nandini from Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam was ‘very memorable’ and will always remain special

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is a diva and there is no denying this fact. It is always a visual treat for the fans to see her on the silver screen. Currently, she is on a promotional spree and is promoting her film Ponniyin Selvan 2. Today at an event in Mumbai the entire cast of the film was present including director Mani Ratnam, Shankar, and others. Aishwarya looked breathtakingly gorgeous at the event and interacted with the media. One of the media people asked her about playing Nandini again in her career reminding her of her film Hum Dil Chuke Sanam starring Salman Khan and Ajay Devgn wherein she had played Nandini. Scroll down to hear what the actress had to say.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on playing Nandini once again in her career

On being asked about the fact that she is getting to play Nandini yet again in her career after playing it once in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan replied, “Beautiful coincidence na. It’s amazing na ki aisa hua bhi hai. In fact, yes even Nandini in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam was very very memorable. She has lived on people’s hearts and Im so so thankful that I got to play Nandini then too and she has remained special for the audience and of course to me. And that was with Sanjay Bhansali ji and today of course with my Mani garu I got to play Nandini in Ponniyan Selvan. I mean that’s just tremendously a blessing that I got to play such strong women, such layered women and women with character that touches the lives of so many women out there. There is a relatability, so I’m very very very grateful.”

The star-studded cast of Ponniyin Selvan 1 will return in the second part as well. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has a double role in Mani Ratnam’s two-part period film, and she plays the role of Nandini and Oomai Rani in the film. Ponniyin Selvan 2 is slated to release on April 28th.