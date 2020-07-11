  1. Home
Aishwarya Rai & Hrithik Roshan in Dhoom 2, Jodhaa Akbar or Guzaarish, your favourite film of the duo? COMMENT

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Hrithik Roshan have worked in three films together and fans loved seeing their chemistry. We’d like to know out of Jodhaa Akbar, Dhoom 2 and Guzaarish which Aishwarya-Hrithik starrer is your favourite? Tell us in the comments.
3692 reads Mumbai Updated: July 11, 2020 12:58 pm
Aishwarya Rai & Hrithik Roshan in Dhoom 2, Jodhaa Akbar or Guzaarish, your favourite film of the duo? COMMENTAishwarya Rai & Hrithik Roshan in Dhoom 2, Jodhaa Akbar or Guzaarish, your favourite film of the duo? COMMENT
Bollywood often brings together several actors on screen together and the ones whose chemistry is loved by the audience, they might end up doing several films together. Speaking of this, Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan were seen together in 3 notable films together including Guzaarish, Dhoom 2 and Jodhaa Akbar. Each of their films was of a different genre and the audience loved watching them on screen in each of them. While their on-screen chemistry was loved, Hrithik and Aishwarya also shared great friendship off screen too. 

Talking about their first film together, Dhoom 2 saw Hrithik and Aishwarya together for the first time and it left everyone in awe. Aishwarya’s stunning and sultry act as Sunheri was the perfect match for Hrithik’s handsome thief act as Mr A aka Aryan. The duo smashed it together on screen and their chemistry set the screens on fire. Their dance in songs like Crazy Kiya Re and Dil Laga Na was loved. Besides, it was refreshing to see a new pair on screen for the fans. 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#dhoom2

A post shared by hrithik roshan & aishwarya rai (@hrithik_aishwarya) on

The second film that they did together was in the epic genre and it was Ashutosh Gowariker’s, Jodhaa Akbar. Hrithik as emperor Akbar and Aishwarya as queen Jodhaa looked ethereal. Together, Hrithik and Aishwarya breathed life into the characters and their subtle chemistry won over fans. Besides, Aishwarya was a sight to behold as the Queen and it was hard to turn away one’s gaze from her. The film went on to be a hit and fans hailed the combo again, post Dhoom 2. 

The other film that Hrithik and Aishwarya were seen together in was Guzaarish. A completely different genre and a serious film, Guzaarish saw Hrithik as a paraplegic magician who requests for euthanasia while Aishwarya was seen as his caretaker in the film. The beautiful film that came back in 2010 was a bit slow at the box office. However, the powerful performances by Hrithik and Aishwarya were lauded by critics. Once again, this combo won over fans. 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Ethan & Sofia #guzaarish

A post shared by hrithik roshan & aishwarya rai (@hrithik_aishwarya) on

While all 3 films that Hrithik and Aishwarya did together were of completely different genres, it is important to note that they did garner a huge fan following post each of it. Hence, we’d like to know from you, that among Guzaarish, Dhoom 2 and Jodhaa Akbar, which Hrithik and Aishwarya flick is your favourite? Go ahead and tell us in the comment section. 

[If you cannot see the poll option, CLICK HERE]

Credits :Pinkvilla

Anonymous 14 minutes ago

Jodha Akbar. #Aishritik. Can't wait to see them again onscreen together.

