Aishwarya Rai in Kajra Re or Priyanka Chopra in Desi Girl; Which star’s dance act impressed you more? COMMENT

Among the several Bollywood films that are made, there are very few songs that remain iconic even after years of their release. But, two numbers that are still a rage in every party are ’s Kajra Re and ’s Desi Girl. Both the songs are loved even now and Aishwarya and Priyanka’s moves in them have been copied tons of times in the past decade. Be it Aishwarya’s nakhras and adaas in the peppy Qawwali song or Priyanka’s thumkas in the upbeat modern track, both had their own USPs.

Talking about Aishwarya’s song Kajra Re, the Bunty Aur Babli track featured the gorgeous star in an unseen avatar. Aishwarya’s look in the song was much like the women in the old days and to match the theme, she was seen carrying off iconic jewellery pieces like a ‘passa’ or Jhoomar along with a gorgeous red and blue lehenga. However, what stole the show was when Aishwarya started dancing and showing off her perfect expressions. And of course, who can forget the iconic hook step that Aishwarya is seen doing with Big B and Abhishek Bachchan. Aishwarya’s steps in Kajra Re became a rage back then and they continue to stay popular even now.

Here's a glimpse of Aishwarya Rai's dance in Kajra Re:

On the other hand, talking about Priyanka Chopra’s number Desi Girl from Dostana, the upbeat song featured the former Miss World in a sultry yet ethnic avatar in a glamorous saree. With a bikini blouse and golden saree, Priyanka looked like the perfect and stunning modern woman who was all set to slay in fusion ethnic attire. But, it was the killer dance moves that Priyanka did on the number with confidence that stole the limelight. Since then, Priyanka is popularly known as the ‘Desi Girl’ and well, the reason behind it is the very popular number that she performed on, in the film. Any wedding, sangeet or party is incomplete without Priyanka’s Desi Girl and you’ll find many women trying to match steps that the gorgeous star aced in the song.

Here's a glimpse of Priyanka Chopra's dance on Desi Girl:

Now, choosing between the two popular stars and their numbers is surely a daunting task. However, we’d like to know from you, between Aishwarya Rai’s Kajra Re dance and Priyanka Chopra’s Desi Girl performance, which star’s act did you love more? Go ahead and spill the beans in the comment section.

