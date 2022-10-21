Aishwarya Rai, Karisma Kapoor smile and pose together at Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash; Fans REACT

On Thursday night, ace designer Manish Malhotra hosted a grand Diwali bash at his residence. It was quite a star-studded affair. Among everyone, power couple Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan were also seen gracing the party in style. The duo entered the venue in style and even posed for the paparazzi stationed outside the venue. A lot of pictures and videos from the party have surfaced on the internet and fans can't stop gushing over them. Actress Karisma Kapoor was also present at the party. Karisma Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai's rare picture

A while ago, Karisma took to Instagram and dropped a gorgeous picture with Aishwarya and Madhuri Dixit. Karisma and Aishwarya posing together for a picture is a rare sight. Their picture has got tongues wagging considering the history Karisma shares with Abhishek. Fans were also surprised to see the duo together sharing the same frame. Some of them were even seen comparing to Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomes' reunion too. However, the actresses looked all things stunning in it. Karisma donned a red shimmery saree while Madhuri dazzled in a blue saree. Aishwarya ditched the saree and opted for a baby pink sharara set. Lolo took to her Instagram story and wrote, "Reunited with the OG's #aboutlastnight." Have a look:



Celebs galore Manish's party was seen attended by the who's who of Bollywood. Celebs like Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur, Shanaya Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Navya Naveli Nanda, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and others were seen making dazzling appearances at the party. Amongst everyone, the new rumoured couple in town, Aditya and Ananya stole everyone's attention as they entered together. Before Manish's party, the duo was seen at Kriti Sanon's party together. After their last night's appearance, fans have given their Jodi a cute nickname, Adiya.

