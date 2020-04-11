Aishwarya Rai looks like a ray of sunshine in saree & we wonder what Abhishek Bachchan was thinking; See Pic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan are the power couple in Bollywood and they always manage to steal the show with their style. In a throwback photo of the two, it's Aishwarya who steals the show.

If there is one couple in Bollywood who always manages to steal the limelight when they step out together, it is and Abhishek Bachchan. Aishwarya and Abhishek Bachchan soon will be celebrating their anniversary on April 20, 2020, and have been married for over 12 years. The power couple always leaves fans mesmerized when they step out together. However, on-screen, it's been a while since fans got to see them together. Recently, due to the lockdown, Aishwarya and Abhishek are spending time at home with family and have been urging their fans to do so.

While it's been long since fans got to see them together, we stumbled upon a throwback photo of Aishwarya and Abhishek that is bound to leave you in awe. In the throwback photos, Aishwarya can be seen draped in a yellow golden silk saree with a necklace and earrings. The gorgeous diva left us stunned once again with her ethnic look and defined traditional style goals. But, what caught our attention was Abhishek's expression. Looking a bit lost, AB junior seemed to be thinking something while being caught in a candid moment with wife Aishwarya. His expression left us wondering what was on the Guru star's mind.

Meanwhile, recently, due to the Coronavirus outbreak, Aishwarya, Abhishek, Amitabh Bachchan, are at home and have been urging people to stay indoors as well. Recently, Abhishek and Aishwarya shared a post to thank the doctors, nurses, medical staff who are battling the contagious disease in the country and are risking their lives in the process. Aishwarya and Abhishek also joined the nation on Janta Curfew on March 22, 2020, and applauded the medical staff and doctors when PM Narendra Modi had requested for the same. On the work front, Aishwarya will be seen in Mani Ratnam’s film based on the novel Ponniyin Selvan. On the other hand, Abhishek will be seen in The Big Bull and Bob Biswas.

Check out Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan’s throwback photo:

