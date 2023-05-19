Aishwarya Rai on not being offered roles like PS-II in Hindi cinema: There's a reason we salute Mani Ratnam

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one of the most loved actresses in Bollywood who has managed to leave us spellbound not only with her beauty but also with her acting skills. She has come a long way in her professional life and there is no denying the fact that fans want to see more of her on the silver screen. The actress who was last seen in PS-II is making heads turn at the Cannes Film Festival currently with her back-to-back stunning looks. In a recent interview with Film Companion, the actress opened up about her role in PS-II and also spoke about not getting roles with such depth in Hindi films.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on her role in PS-II

Anupama Chopra complimented Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for her role in the Mani Ratnam magnum opus and questioned the actress about her role in PS-II and asked her why isn’t Hindi cinema offering her roles with such complexities and such depth. The actress after a pause replied, "Well that's a silent question I think everybody normally ends up asking. We are all creative people, when something turns out so good and feels so right, creatively for the people working on it, as well as for the audience, that's the response it evokes. I think one of the most beautiful and most rewarding moments is when questions like these arise for the actors, the leading ladies..." Aishwarya further praised Mani Ratnam and admitted that this is the reason they salute Mani Ratnam and directors like him who create work like this. She also added that this is the reason that it is such a pleasure for artists to work with such directors.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's work front

The renowned actress is currently on a high with the exceptional reviews she received for her performance in Ponniyin Selvan 2, the recently released second installment of Mani Ratnam's historical drama franchise. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan delivered the finest performance of her acting career as the revenge-driven Nandini, the young queen of Pazhuvoor who is determined to destroy the Chola dynasty.

