Aishwarya Rai, Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor, which star’s digital debut you'd like to see FIRST? COMMENT

Aishwarya Rai, Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor Khan are all the top female stars of Bollywood. While many stars are making their way to digital platforms, we’d like to know from you, whose digital debut would you want to see first? Tell us in the comments.

Amid the Coronavirus lockdown, all shoots have been stalled and many big releases for 2020 have been postponed for later. But, the only source of new content is coming for entertainment that has been coming out, it is on OTT platforms. In recent times, many big stars like Manoj Bajpayee, Lara Dutta and others have turned to digital platforms. Amid this, we thought we’d ask all fans of Bollywood stars among the popular divas, Aishwarya Rai, Kareena Kapoor Khan and , whose digital debut would you want to see.

It has been some time since we saw Aishwarya on-screen but fans' love for her has not reduced. Last, she was seen in Fanney Khan with Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. But, it would surely be interesting to see if Aishwarya ever makes her digital debut on any of the OTT platforms. On the other hand, Priyanka Chopra Jonas is already gearing up for her digital debut with different projects. One of them is Netflix’s The White Tiger with Rajkummar Rao that was shot in New Delhi a while back and the other one is a series with Avengers Endgame directors, The Russo Brothers.

While the gorgeous global icon has managed to leave an indelible imprint on fans in the west as well, her followers in India also want to see more of her in Bollywood. Kareena, on the other hand, has only dubbed for a character Kaa in Mowgli and since then, fans have been waiting to see Bebo in a digital series or film. Besides, Kareena herself has stated that she wouldn’t mind doing a digital series or film since her husband and actor has been a part of a very successful Netflix series, Sacred Games. Amid this, all the divas enjoy a massive amount of popularity among fans and every time they announce a project, it is a delight for fans. With so much happening around the digital space, tell us who among Aishwarya Rai, Priyanka Chopra and Kareena Kapoor Khan, would you like to see on the digital platform first?

