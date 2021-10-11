Aishwarya Rai’s birthday post for Amitabh Bachchan ft Aaradhya is too cute for words

On Monday, October 11, superstar Amitabh Bachchan turned a year older.The Zanjeer actor celebrated his 79th birthday and on the special occasion fans and followers not only gathered outside his house but also flooded social media with umpteen birthday wishes for the veteran star. Amid this, even Bollywood stars weren’t behind to shower love on the legendary star. While some shared stunning photos alongside him, many paid tribute to his prolific career graph. Even Bachchan Bahu, in the late evening took to social media to wish her father-in-law.

Sharing an adorable photo of Aaradhya alongside grandfather Big B, Aishwarya said, “HAPPY HAPPY BIRTHDAY DEAREST DARLING DADAJIII-Pa. LOVE YOUUU FOREVER AND BEYOND.” In the cute picture, the duo can be seen sharing a warm hug as the camera captures them. While Big B has donned a comfy robe paired with a floral headband. On the other hand, granddaughter Aaradhya shares an infectious smile in a stunning pink ensemble. As soon as the post surfaced online, fans were quick to flood its comment section with red heart emoticons.

Take a look:

Earlier in the day, the superstar also received a sweetest wish from son Abhishek Bachchan. Unlike Aishwarya, Abhishek shared a stunning video to pay tribute to him. Sharing a clip with truckloads of memories, Abhishek hailed Big B as "great actor, the perfect role model. a great mentor but most importantly: To the best father." While sharing the clip he also added, "My hero, my idol, my friend, my father! Happy birthday Dad. Love you."

In terms of work, Abhishek was last seen in the financial thriller, The Big Bull, based on the life of Harshad Mehta, a stockbroker who was involved in a gigantic scam for a decade. He will next feature in Diya Annapurna Ghosh directed Bob Biswas and Tushar Jalota’s Dasvi. Speaking of Aishwarya, she will return to the silver screen in Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan: Part One. The movie will tentatively release in 2022.

