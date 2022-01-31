Aishwarya Rai’s daughter Aaradhya Bachchan’s UNSEEN video will remind you of Anjali from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Aaradhya Bachchan is undoubtedly the apple of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s eyes. The star-kid is often spotted with her parents as they step out in the city. Time and again, her doting mother Aishwarya takes to her social media to share adorable photos and videos of her princess online. Speaking of which, a new unseen video of the star-kid has taken social media by storm on Monday, January 31.

The new clip appears to have been shot on the special occasion of Republic Day. Dressed in a white Kurta, Aaradhya can be seen lip syncing to the tunes of Saare Jahaan Se Acha. Needless to say, Aaradhya Bachchan looks absolutely adorable in the latest viral clip. However, what steals the limelight is the star-kid’s appearance in the video. Surprisingly, Aaradhya looks very similar to the character Anjali from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

Click HERE to watch the video

In terms of work, Abhishek was last seen in the financial thriller, The Big Bull, based on the life of Harshad Mehta, a stockbroker who was involved in a gigantic scam for a decade. He will next feature in Diya Annapurna Ghosh directed Bob Biswas and Tushar Jalota’s Dasvi. Speaking of Aishwarya, she will return to the silver screen in Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan: Part One. The movie will tentatively release in 2022.

ALSO READ| Watch: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s daughter Aaradhya wins hearts as she spreads Christmas cheer in UNSEEN video