Aishwarya Rai’s daughter Aaradhya's UNSEEN pic from school goes viral; Fans call her ‘sincere student’

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one actress who always stays in the limelight. Be it her glamorous pictures or her adorable family photos, everything related to the actress grabs her fans' and followers' attention. The diva married the talented actor Abhishek Bachchan in 2007. Aishwarya is a doting mother to her daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan, and is often seen posting pictures with her on social media. Today, an unseen picture of the actor’s daughter surfaced online and left the netizens in awe. The adorable photograph was shared online by a fan club on January 26.

The photograph happens to be from Aaradhya’s school. In the snap, the star kid is seen in her uniform with other students in front of the auditorium of her school. The children are seen celebrating Republic Day. While sharing the photo, the fan page captioned: “Happy Republic Day”. As soon as the picture surfaced online, fans admired Aaradhya's body language and praised the kid for her discipline. A fan commented, "She is so cute,” while another one said, “sincere student”. “Not because she is bachan. Just if we compare her among. Her wearing and body language is suberb among other,” another fan commented.

Take a look:

Previously, the star kid made headlines when a video of her reciting a poem in Hindi surfaced online. In the clip, Aaradhya was seen dressed in her school uniform. The video went viral as she impressed the netizens. In fact, dad Abhishek Bachchan also showed gratitude towards his daughter’s video and tweeted it with a folded hand emoticon.

