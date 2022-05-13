Aishwarya Rai with sindoor & Karan Johar in non-designer clothes, see Farah Khan's epic Flashback Friday post.

The Hindi film industry is like one big family with several actors even distantly related to each other. Thanks to Flashback Friday, we often get to a glimpse of unseen photos and moments from the lives of our favourite celebrity. In the same spirit, Farah Khan treated us with an epic post on Friday morning which featured our much-loved stars.

Flashback Friday Feels

Taking to Instagram, Farah's throwback photo featured Farhan Akhtar, Sajid Khan, Karan Johar, Rani Mukerji and Asihwarya Rai Bachchan. The unmissable picture features the rather stylish Karan Johar, we know today, in a simple blue shirt and denims. The photo which dates back to 2001 also features Aishwarya flaunting the sindoor. Before fans go gaga over how and why Aishwarya was wearing sindoor back in 2001, Farah explained it in her post.

The choreographer-director revealed that back then Aishwarya had returned from the shoot of Devdas and thus had sindoor in her hair. The sweet and candid picture was clicked at Farah's first home which she had purchased in Mumbai. In her typical style, Farah also joked about Karan Johar sporting non-designer clothes.

Sharing the post, she captioned it, "#flashbackfriday .. housewarming 2001 at the first home I bought.. p.s @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb had cm straight frm devdas shoot thus the sindoor n rare pic of @karanjohar in non designer clothes @faroutakhtar @aslisajidkhan #ranimukherjee."

Replying to Farah's post, Karan commented, "Oh my god!!!!" To which, Farah adorably said, "@karanjohar so cute u were."

Take a look at Farah Khan's post below:

This is not the first time that Farah and Karan are pulling each other's legs. The duo's social media banter is a total winner on Instagram as they entertain millions of fans and followers.

ALSO READ: PICS: Deepika Padukone makes first appearance as Louis Vuitton House Ambassador in California