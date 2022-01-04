Aishwarya Rai spreads her infectious smile in this unseen pic from 90s

What can be a better start to the year 2022 than having a look at the rare and unseen picture of former beauty queen and actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan straight from the 90s era! Renowned fashion designer Ritu Kumar took to her official Instagram handle to share the throwback picture of the former beauty queen from over two decades ago and blessed the Instagram feeds of her fans. The beautiful picture of Aishwarya Rai and Ritu Kumar is simply momentous and cannot be missed.

In the throwback picture, Aishwarya Rai was seen smiling as she was standing next to the ace designer. She wore a brown oversized shirt and looked beautiful as always. Aishwarya completed her look with a wristwatch and also tied her hair up with a scarf. Aishwarya was wearing the Ritu Kumar label in the picture. On the other hand, designer Kumar donned a white shirt and accessorised it with a scarf, bangles and earrings. Both the ladies looked simply stunning in the picture.

Look at the photo here:

Ritu Kumar captioned the picture as, “@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb photographed with Ritu Kumar wearing a printed ensemble from our Karabagh collection in the mid-1990s. We take a look back at some iconic images from our archives featuring women that continue to inspire us as we enter the new year. #RituKumar #RituKumarArchives #RKDecadesOfStyle.”

For the unversed, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was crowned Miss World in the year 1994. She will be next seen in the film Ponniyin Selvan, which is directed by ace director Mani Ratnam. The film will mark her comeback in the movies after four long years. Aishwarya was last seen in the 2018 film Fanney Khan, which also starred actors Rajkummar Rao and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles.

