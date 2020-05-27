Aishwarya Rai, Sushmita Sen strike a perfect pose with other pageant winners in a rare throwback picture

Former beauty queens Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sushmita Sen, Diana Hayden and Yukta Mookhey look gorgeous in this throwback picture. Check it out.

entered the Miss India pageant in the year 1994 in which she came second behind Sushmita Sen, and was crowned Miss India World 1994 also winning five other sub-titles, Miss Catwalk, Miss Miraculous, Miss Photogenic, Miss Perfect Ten and Miss Popular. On the other hand, Sushmita Sen was crowned Femina Miss India in 1994 and Miss Universe 1994 contest at the age of 18. Sushmita and Aishwarya have ever since been the talk of the town for their beauty and talent.

Recently, we came across a throwback picture of Aishwarya and Sushmita posing along with the other beauty pageants Diana Hayden, and Yukta Mookhey. In the picture shared by a fan, Aish looks gorgeous as she flaunts her million-dollar smile in a silvery white-colored gown with matching gloves with her hair left open, on the other hand, Sushmita also looks stunning with studded hair accessories donning a purple coloured gown with black gloves and doing a Namaste pose. Along with them are Diana Hayden who won the Miss World crown in 1994 and Yukta Mookhey who won Miss World in 1999.

Diana Hayden looks pretty wearing a high neck silver-colored furry gown whereas Yukta Mookhey looks splendid in her light blue choker neck gown with a blue shawl. She has paired up her look with the shinning Miss World crown. All the beauty pageant winners look lovely as they strike a perfect pose in this rare picture. This amazing picture will for sure make you nostalgic as it is not very often that we get to see these beauty queens who are the 90s winners pose together.

Check out the picture here:

Meanwhile, just like everyone else, Aishwarya along with her family is in-home quarantine given the lockdown and she keeps sharing glimpses of what have they been up to, the last being a drawing of her daughter Aaradhya's. Recently, Aish shared a short post on social media and also a photo of her mother Brindya Rai along with another one which has her mother as well as on the occasion of her mother's birthday.

On the work front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in Fanney Khan which was released back in 2018. It also features Rajkummar Rao and Anil Kapoor in the lead roles. She will be collaborating with Mani Ratnam for the Tamil movie Ponniyin Selvan after a long hiatus of one year. It is an official adaptation of a fictional novel of the same name written by Kalki Krishnamurthy. The historical drama also features Karthi, Chiyaan Vikram, Trisha Krishnan, Aishwarya Lekhsmi, and others in the lead roles.

Credits :Instagram

