Aishwarya Rai’s daughter Aaradhya hugs Shah Rukh Khan's son AbRam at annual day; Internet can’t stop gushing

It was the annual day celebration at the Dhirubhai International School, attended by the children of several popular Bollywood stars. As expected, the event was filled with celebrities. Aaradhya's performance and AbRam's rendition of SRK's iconic open-arm pose on stage have become widely discussed. A viral video capturing Aaradhya sweetly hugging AbRam while dancing together has been making rounds.

Aaradhya Bachchan hugs AbRam during school’s Annual Day celebrations

A video from the Dhirubhai International School's annual day celebrations has gone viral. In the video, AbRam, the youngest son of SRK, is seen dancing alongside Aaradhya, the daughter of Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan, and other students. Aaradhya affectionately hugs AbRam while he gazes elsewhere.

To this one X user commented, “They aree so adorable,” and added a heart eye emoji. Another user added a smiley and a hand gesture emoji to express they are cute. A third user wrote, “Yr cute hai dono.”

About Aaradhya Bachchan’s stellar performance at School Annual Day

Social media is buzzing with videos of Aaradhya Bachchan dressed in a stunning black outfit. Full of confidence, she confidently delivers her dialogues in English as part of a musical play. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, her proud mother, captures Aaradhya's impressive performance on camera with a smile. Seated beside Aishwarya are Agastya Nanda and Vrinda Rai, both joyfully engaged in enjoying the captivating act.

In a different video, Aaradhya displays her singing talent by flawlessly singing Evil Like Me, a song by Dove Cameron and Kristin Chenoweth. Her performance is executed with perfection, leaving fans in awe and admiration.

About AbRam Khan’s performance at school's Annual Day

In a popular video circulating on the internet, AbRam melted hearts as he warmly gave hugs to his fellow skit performers. The adorable moment reached its peak when the little one, with contagious enthusiasm, declared, “Give me a hug, I love hugs.”

At that exact moment, the familiar melody from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge began playing in the background. To the joy of everyone, AbRam then smoothly imitated his father, Shah Rukh Khan's famous arms-open pose, before affectionately hugging his classmates.

AbRam, the youngest child of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, stole the spotlight with his confident and well-received performance during the annual day event. His skit exuded confidence, and he effortlessly replicated his father's iconic arms-open pose. Shah Rukh Khan expressed immense pride, wearing a beaming smile throughout the performance. In conclusion, the annual day function was a resounding success, bringing joy and creating cherished memories for all the parents.

Amitabh Bachchan heaps praise on Aaradhya Bachchan

Immediately after Aaradhya Bachchan's impressive performance at her school's annual day, Amitabh Bachchan praised her on the internet. He initially shared his thoughts on his blog, saying, “I shall be with you shortly .. busy getting over the Concert at Aaradhya’s School and here performance .. such a delight and a moment of pride for all of us .. a complete natural on stage the little one - well not little anymore.”

Amitabh Bachchan also used X (formerly Twitter) to express his feelings about Aaradhya. He tweeted, “pride and joy at progeny achievements” CHECK IT OUT:

The delightful performances of Aaradhya and AbRam garnered widespread praise, connecting well with an applauding online audience.

