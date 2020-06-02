Aishwarya Rai's throwback pic with Hrithik Roshan, Sonakshi reminds us of good times before COVID 19 existed

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks gorgeous like always as she strikes a pose with designer Manish Malhotra, Hrithik Roshan, Preity Zinta, Shilpa Shetty and Sonakshi Sinha in a throwback picture.

actress and winner of the Miss World 1994 pageant made her acting debut in Mani Ratnam's 1997 Tamil film Iruvar and had her first Hindi film release with Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya the same year. In 1999, Aishwarya starred in the romantic drama Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam which became a significant turning point in her career. Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and co-starred and , Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam emerged as a major commercial success. Rai has entertained the audience with some amazing films like Mohabbatein, Devdas, Guzaarish, Dhoom 2, Guru, Jazbaa, Fanney Khan and more.

Recently, we came across a throwback picture of the actress posing with her B-town buddies. In the picture shared, we can see Aishwarya looking gorgeous like always as she strikes a pose with designer Manish Malhotra, who looks handsome in a black kurta pajama, who is all smiles looking amazing in a beautiful saree, who is flaunting her cute dimples donning a pink colored kurta and who looks pretty in black Indian attire. While Manish, Aishwarya, Preity and Shilpa flaunt their million-dollar smile, Hrithik and Sonakshi are seen making a goofy expression as they pose.

This picture was taken in the year 2019 when the Bachchans of Bollywood - Amitabh Bachchan, , Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya turned hosts for a star-studded Diwali party which saw several movie celebrities. The grand party was attended by guests like , Sanjay Dutt, , Kabir Khan, Vidya Balan, Siddharth Roy Kapur, , Mika Singh, Sonu Sood, , Farhan Akhtar, Amrita Arora and others. Photos from the party were all over social media and had created a strong buzz. From the pictures we could for sure make out that they all had a blast at the party.

Due to the lockdown, we for sure miss going to parties and celebrating festivals or birthdays with friends and relatives. This throwback photo has for sure reminded us of the good old times when social distancing was not a thing and mainly when Coronavirus did not exist.

Meanwhile, due to the lockdown, everyone has been urged to stay indoors and maintain social distancing due to which everyone has become active on social media. Just like everyone else, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan along with her family is in-home quarantine given the lockdown and she keeps sharing glimpses of what have they been up to. From sharing a drawing of her daughter 's to wishing her mom Vrinda Rai on her birthday, Aishwarya has been updating fans about her quarantine life. A while back, Aishwarya participated in the I For India concert to raise funds for COVID 19 and fans got to see her with other stars.

On the work front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in Fanney Khan which was released back in 2018. It also features Rajkummar Rao and Anil Kapoor in the lead roles. She will be collaborating with Mani Ratnam for the Tamil movie Ponniyin Selvan after a long hiatus of one year. It is an official adaptation of a fictional novel of the same name written by Kalki Krishnamurthy. The historical drama also features Karthi, Chiyaan Vikram, Trisha Krishnan, Aishwarya Lekshmi, and others in the lead roles.

