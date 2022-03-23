Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth all set for her second Bollywood film with a ‘surprise element’ confirms Prerna Arora

Rajinikanth’s daughter Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth seems to be on top of her career game. Her recently released song ‘Musafir’ with Prerna Arora has been garnering great response from the audiences and now the latest reports suggest that Aishwaryaa is all set to gear up for a Bollywood film. According to reports in ETimes, this movie will be directed by Rajinikanth’s daughter herself. She recently came back after being hospitalised and is currently recovering.

Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth had tweeted about a movie recently but it is said that this movie is not ‘Oh Saathi Chal’. A source close to the film says that Aishwaryaa and Prerna had discussed the idea of a film and everything materialized rather quickly. The source also said that both the ladies are pretty excited and the film is going to be big. The cast is yet to be finalized along with other modalities. Although, it is still not clear whether this film will be Aishwaryaa’s debut as a director or Oh Saathi Chal. But, one thing is clear she is all set to direct many more films in future.

In fact, Prerna Arora confirmed this news and revealed that her film with Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth is going to have a big surprise. Meanwhile, Musafir has been received well. The South versions have Jani Master and the Hindi one has Shivin Narang.

Talking about Aishwaryaa’s personal life, she recently announced separation from her husband and South sensation Dhanush. They ended their 18 year-long marriage. This news has left all their fans heartbroken.

