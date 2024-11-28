Aitraaz 2: Will Priyanka Chopra return to B'wood with sequel of 2004 film co-starring Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor? Subhash Ghai REVEALS
In a new interview, Subhash Ghai opened up about making the sequel of his 2004 film Aitraaz and revealed whether Priyanka Chopra would return as a lead for the thriller/romance.
Since Subhash Ghai shared his intent to work on a sequel to his 2004 film Aitraaz, fans have been excitedly waiting to know more details. Recently, the filmmaker shared that after 20 years, they want to make the film with a 'new generation cast,' which means Priyanka Chopra won't return to play a lead role.
In a candid conversation with DNA at the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa, filmmaker Subhash Ghai explained that Aitraaz was released 20 years ago and has been long since then. So, the sequel will not star Priyanka Chopra, who delivered a career-defining performance in the film. Rather, a star cast of new-generation actors will lead the film with a renewed storyline.
“Aitraaz ko bane 20 saal ho gaye. Toh hume aaj ke contemporary artiste, new generation ke actors ke saath banani padegi," said Ghai. (It's been 20 years since Aitraaz was released, so we must make it with today's contemporary artists and new-generation actors.)
Despite sharing his intention for the much-awaited sequel, he admitted other major aspects of the film haven't been decided. Earlier in an interview with Hindustan Times, the Taal filmmaker revealed that he got a good script from Amit Rai, who wrote and directed the Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi starrer Oh My God 2.
Moreover, he shared that he received multiple calls from several studios who expressed their intention to collaborate with him for the film. As a result, they are excited to roll it soon.
Speaking about making an official announcement, he said, "Abhi 3-4 mahiney mein jaise story and cast lock ho jayegi. Hum full-fledged announce kar denge." (Now, in 3-4 months, the story and cast will be locked. and then we will make a full-fledged announcement.)
Aitraaz, released in 2004, was a romantic thriller directed by Abbas-Mustan based on the theme of gender acceptance. It starred Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, and Priyanka Chopra in the lead roles. At the same time, Priyanka was greatly appreciated for playing a strong antagonist in the film.
