Ajay Bahl dispels rumors around Arjun Kapoor-Bhumi Pednekar starrer The Ladykiller; calls it 'complete film'

The movie The Ladykiller, featuring Bhumi Pednekar and Arjun Kapoor, came out on November 3. Ajay Bahl's crime thriller was said to be produced with a budget of 45 crores in Indian Rupees. Earlier it was reported that the film which was released was incomplete, now, the director of the film, Ajay Bahl has clarified the rumors surrounding it.

Ajay Bahl clarifies rumors surrounding The Ladykiller’s incompletion

There have been rumors about whether the highly anticipated movie The Ladykiller featuring Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead roles was complete or not. The director, Ajay Bahl, has stated that the released film is indeed complete and not unfinished, as some rumors have suggested. He also mentioned that a sarcastic remark he made in passing was taken out of context, and he provided his clarification on that.

Recently, in a statement, The Ladykiller’s director Ajay Bahl mentioned that this is a lighthearted response to a groundless rumor about the movie's status. He acknowledges that humor and sarcasm can sometimes be misunderstood and added that the film that was released was complete. He said, “I want to emphasize that Ladykiller is a complete film which has been released for the audiences and I am immensely proud of this project. I am grateful for the hard work and dedication of everyone involved in bringing this film to fruition.”

About The Ladykiller

Recently on October 29, the makers of the Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar starrer film The Ladykiller dropped the trailer of the film. The trailer, with a duration of 2 minutes and 22 seconds, tells the story of Arjun's character moving to a new town and meeting the intriguing Bhumi.

The story initially depicts them as passionate lovers, but as the plot progresses, Arjun gets caught up in a complicated situation with another woman. Both main characters are shown with a tough and gritty demeanor as they navigate a dangerous world of crime.

The Lady Killer hit the big screen this year on November 3. The film is helmed by Ajay Bahl.

Additionally, Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar are working together on another project called Meri Patni Ka Remake, in which they will be also joined by actress Rakul Preet Singh.

