Ajay Devgn on 15 years of Apaharan: The intensity in characters made this movie a memorable one

As Prakash Jha’s Apaharan completed 15 years today, Ajay Devgn took to his social media handle to celebrate the same.

The film was Prakash Jha’s directorial and it was released on December 2, 2005. Apart from Ajay, the film also starred Bipasha Basu and Nana Patekar in pivotal roles. It was set against the backdrop of a kidnapping racket. Today, as the hit film completed 15 glorious years, the lead actor took to his social media handle to celebrate the same. He has shared a clip which features several important scenes from the film.

He has also mentioned in his post that how the cast and the plot made this film a memorable one. While sharing the video on Instagram, Ajay wrote, “The cast, the plot, the intensity in characters made this movie a memorable one.” The film was declared a hit at the box office. Ajay's performance in the film was liked by all.

Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn will start work on his next directorial venture titled Mayday starring Amitabh Bachchan from this month. Talking about the venture, a source told Mumbai Mirror, “From December 11, Ajay jumps on to his directorial, Mayday, which reunites him with Amitabh Bachchan after almost eight years, with his De De Pyaar De co-star, Rakul Preet Singh, as his co-pilot. They will be shooting non-stop till January-end.”

Soon after this film, the Singham actor will start shooting for his upcoming sports drama Maidaan. The film will feature Priyamani in the female lead role. The director of the film is Amit Sharma. Reportedly, a huge set is being set up on 16 acre land on the outskirts of Mumbai, which includes a football arena.

