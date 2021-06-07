Ajay Devgn on 19 years of The Legend of Bhagat Singh: These are those who wrote history with their blood

Ajay Devgn, who played the legendary Indian socialist revolutionary Bhagat Singh, took to his Twitter handle to mark the 19 years of the period film.

‘Golmaal’ and ‘Singham’ star is known for unbelievable action and stunts in his films. Back in 2002, Ajay Devgn played the role of the legendary Indian socialist revolutionary Bhagat Singh in the film, ‘The Legend of Bhagat Singh’. Today marks the 19th anniversary of the film which gained Ajay Devgn massive respect and popularity for playing Bhagat Singh. Ajay Devgn efficiently played the most fearless freedom fighter of India and the movie was loved by people throughout the world.

The director of the film after several auditions chose Ajay Devgn for the role as he thought Ajay had the eyes of a revolutionary. To mark the 19th year of the film, ‘Drishyam’ actor took to his Twitter handle and shared a note respecting the late freedom fighter. Ajay Devgn tweeted as, “It is not sufficient to play a revolutionary like Bhagat Singhji, once in your lifetime & career. You need to keep him there constantly… After all, these are those who wrote history with their blood” and tagged 19 years of The Legend Of Bhagat Singh and the director.

Take a Look at Ajay Devgn’s tweet-

It is not sufficient to play a revolutionary like Bhagat Singhji, once in your lifetime & career. You need to keep him there constantly...

After all, these are those who wrote history with their #19YearsOfTheLegendOfBhagatSingh#RajkumarSantoshi pic.twitter.com/xTr5iYF8ga — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) June 7, 2021

The fans who loved the film replied to the tweet with immense love and respect. A user commented, “An artist who knows how to pay actual tributes to our freedom fighters” while another one wrote “One of your finest work in this movie. Kudos for fab performance that always cherish for lifetime.”

On the work front, many of Ajay Devgn’s films are on hold because of Covid-19. The actor is going to be seen in Maidaan, MayDay, and Thank God. Apart from these, Ajay is also going to appear in films like Gangubai Kathiawadi, RRR, and Sooryavanshi for some special roles.

