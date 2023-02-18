Ajay Devgn admits feeling spiritual energy while filming Maha Aarti sequence from Bholaa; See pics

All eyes are on Ajay Devgn ever since he announced his upcoming movie Bholaa . The teaser and the first look of all the actors from the film have already created a lot of hype and fans are waiting with bated breaths to see the actor spread his charm on the silver screens yet again. Well, he makes sure to raise the excitement around this film by sharing pictures and videos from the sets of Bholaa, and today on the special occasion of Mahashivratri, the Singham star shared a couple of pictures from the sets as he shared his experience of shooting at the luminous Ganga ghat.

In the first picture which Ajay Devgn shared, we can see him dressed in a white colored dhoti flaunting his chiselled abs as he stands in front of the Shivling pouring water and seeking blessings of Lord Shiva along with priests doing Ganga aarti. A massive crowd of devotees too can be seen behind him. The next picture is a closeup of Ajay praying followed by a picture of the entire Ganga ghat. Sharing these pictures, Ajay wrote, “Sometimes a director waits for one, that one unreal, mesmeric frame… and one day it just happens. That was the day I was filming the Maha Aarti sequence at Benaras. I felt an overwhelming magic that can only be experienced and seldom articulated. The spiritual energy of the place and the electrifying aura of the people all came together in one frame! As the crowd chanted ‘Har Har Mahadev‘, I felt an unmatchable power of the divine enveloping around me. Today on the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri, I share frames from my movie Bholaa. Seek the magic and you will see it… हर हर महादेव!”

Bholaa franchise

After the first part releases, Ajay will be coming up with the second and third part, making it an action-packed franchise. During the launch event, Ajay confirmed the same and also said that there is a surprise for the audience towards the end of the film. He said, "Yes, Bholaa is planned as a franchise. When you see Bholaa, we have a surprise towards the end of the film, which takes the film into the franchise mode."

Earlier, it was reported that Salman Khan will be a part of Bholaa 2. But Ajay's team released a statement and rubbished the rumours. The statement read, "There are news reports doing rounds in the media about Ajay Devgn approaching Salman Khan for Bholaa sequel. Salman Khan and Ajay Devgn share a great rapport & friendship, however, Ajay has not approached him for the sequel of Bholaa. Currently, Ajay Sir is busy with the post-production of his directorial Bholaa."

Bholaa is slated to hit theatres on March 30. It will be released in 3D. Reportedly, the film is an official remake of the Tamil film, Kaithi starring Karthi.