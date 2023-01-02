Ajay Devgn already feels Rohit Shetty's Singham Again will be '11th blockbuster'

Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn’s collaboration has always only brought a lot of entertainment for the fans. Be it the Singham franchise or the Golmaal franchise, Ajay and Rohit’s collaboration has always managed to create blockbusters. Well, Shetty’s recent film starring Ranveer Singh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Pooja Hegde and others, Cirkus was released and unfortunately, it did not do that well at the box office. But there is a piece of good news for the fans as Ajay and Rohit are back to bring the super cop Singham yet again on the silver screen. The actor announced that he heard the narration of Singham Again and praised the director. Ajay Devgn shared picture with Rohit Shetty

Taking to his Twitter handle, Ajay Devgn shared a picture of him and Rohit Shetty posing together. In the picture, we can see Ajay dressed in all-black attire. He is wearing a black jacket over black pants and has a black scarf wrapped around his neck with white stripes. The actor has black spectacles on. Rohit on the other hand is wearing a beige-coloured shirt which he paired over brown cargo pants. Both the actor-director duo had a smile on their face. Sharing this picture, Ajay wrote, “Made a good start to the New Year with #RohitShetty’s narration of Singham Again. The script I heard is…God willing this will be our 11th blockbuster.” Check out Ajay Devgn’s post:

Ajay Devgn mobbed by his fans The actor, who shares a massive fan following, recently, took to his social media handle and shared a video of him getting chased by a mob of fans on the sets of Bholaa. In it, Ajay can be seen riding a scooter on the road and while he was surrounded by his personal security members, his fans couldn't hold on to their excitement looking at the actor. In the caption, Ajay wrote, "It’s good when a mob chases you for the right reasons. Grateful for their love. PS - Always wear a helmet while riding. My head is bare because I was a part of the shoot."