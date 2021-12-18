Ajay Devgn and Boman Irani wrap up 'Runway 34' shoot: 'See you at the movies!'

Ajay Devgn, who is now preparing for the launch of his upcoming film Runway 34, took to Instagram alongside his co-star Boman Irani to celebrate the film's completion in an amusing and interesting manner. The duo was joined by their crew as they revealed that the film's shooting has come to an end. In an interesting turn of fate, Devgn is also the director and producer of the movie. The film is set to make its theatrical release on April 29, 2022.

In the video uploaded by Devgn, the camera first focused on Boman Irani and Ajay himself, who screamed excitedly, "Runway 34, It's a wrap," as the complete cast and crew of the film progressively found their way into the frame. The video's most amusing aspect was that after Devgn and Irani's statement, the entire team got a wrap in their hands and began devouring it. The pair then moved closer to the camera and yelled "wrap" while pointing to the meal they were holding. In the subtitles of the video, Devgn stated, "We took flight food too seriously! #Runway34 - it's a wrap See you at the movies.”

Check Ajay's post here:

Ajay Devgn recently completed 30 years in Bollywood. He was last seen in Sooryavanshi as his popular character of Bajirao Singham. Throughout the production of his upcoming movie Runway 34, Devgn has been quite active on social media, sharing behind-the-scenes insights with his audience. Aside from Devgn, Aakanksha Singh, Boman Irani, Angira Dhar, and Amitabh Bachchan, and more will play significant roles in the movie.

Also Read: Runway 34: Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan & Rakul Preet Singh's characters' posters out; To release next year