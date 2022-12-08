Ajay Devgn and his son Yug find their 'small moment of peace' on the ghats of Varanasi; See PHOTO

Ajay Devgn is one of the most talented and promising actors in Bollywood. He made his debut with the 1991 film Phool Aur Kaante and ever since, he has been a part of many movies including Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, The Legend of Bhagat Singh, Gangaajal, Kaal, Golmaal: Fun Unlimited, Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai, Singham among others. Ajay is also considered one of the most commercially successful actors in the film industry.

The actor, who is basking in the success of his recently released film Drishyam 2, just a while ago, took to his social media handle and shared a new photo with his son Yug. Taking to his Instagram handle, the actor in his caption wrote: "Yug & I, finding our small moment of peace in the heart of Varanasi." In the picture, Ajay is seen wearing a blue long-sleeve t-shirt, while Yug can be seen laying on his father's chest as he smiled at the camera.

About Drishyam 2

Talking about Ajay's Drishyam 2, the film starred Akshaye Khanna, Tabu, Shriya Saran and Ishita Dutta alongside Mrunal Jadhav, Rajat Kapoor, Saurabh Shukla and Kamlesh Sawant in supporting roles. Drishyam 2 was released theatrically worldwide on 18 November 2022. As of now, the crime-thriller film has grossed ₹276 crores worldwide to become the 3rd highest-grossing Hindi film of 2022 and one of the highest domestic net-grossing Hindi films. It served as a sequel to the 2015 film Drishyam.

Ajay Devgn's work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor will feature next in Bholaa, which is the official Hindi remake of the 2019 Tamil superhit Kaithi and features Tabu. The film is slated to release on March 30, 2023. Next, Ajay also has Amit Sharma's sports drama film Maidaan, which is scheduled for theatrical release on 17 February 2023.