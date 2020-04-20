Ajay Devgn and Hrithik Roshan request Corona warriors to donate blood to cure patients infected with the virus

Ajay Devgn and Hrithik Roshan came forward to encourage COVID 19 survivors to donate blood in order to help other patients infected with the virus.

Coronavirus outrage has caused a stir among the citizens all over the world. Government bodies and organizations alike have been trying to make people aware of the virus and the precautionary measures to avoid the same. Bollywood actors have also been doing their bit by urging fans to stay indoors and maintain social distancing. Not only this but they have also been providing funds to various NGO's and various relief funds and medicare kits to the medical teams. Recently, and came forward to encourage COVID 19 survivors to donate blood.

Ajay tweeted, "If you’ve recovered from COVID19, you are a Corona warrior. We need an army of such warriors to overcome this invisible enemy. Your blood contains the bullets that can kill the virus. Please donate your blood, so others, especially the serious ones can recover. Sign up now." Supporting the initiative, Hrithik tweeted with a note that read, "Mumbai’s Kasturba Hospital is on a mission that needs the support of all those who have successfully recovered from the Coronavirus. If you have surpassed the 14 day quarantine after testing positive, and after the last negative result, your blood contains cells that can kill the virus. If you donate your blood others can recover too, especially those who are serious. Please sign up now to donate your blood and save lives. Contact: Dr Swapneil Parikh Email: dr. swapneilparikh@gmail.com No: 8369629902."

(Also Read: Hrithik Roshan, Rohit Shetty offer monetary support to paparazzi amid lockdown due to Covid 19)

Meanwhile, Ajay has donated a massive sum of Rs 51 lakhs towards the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE). Rohit Shetty had also donated Rs 51 lakhs for the cause. as well had reached out to the FWICE for the account details of 25,000 daily wage workers to transfer money into their accounts amidst the Coronavirus crisis. On the other hand, Hrithik donated N95 and FFP3 masks for the BMC workers and other caretakers. He also on his own came forward and supported the paps who hail from lower-middle-class families.

Check out Hrithik Roshan and Ajay Devgn's tweet here:

If you’ve recovered from COVID19, you are a Corona warrior. We need an army of such warriors to overcome this invisible enemy. Your blood contains the bullets that can kill the virus. Please donate your blood, so others, especially the serious ones can recover. Sign up now — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) April 19, 2020

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Twitter

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×