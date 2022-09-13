Ajay Devgn and Kajol pen heartfelt notes on their son Yug's birthday: Best part of life is growing up with you

Ajay Devgn and Kajol are one of the most loved couples in the industry. The duo first met in 1995 on the set of the movie Hulchul and tied the knot in 1999 and are doting parents to two children- Nysa and Yug. Ajay and Kajol have all the reasons to be on cloud nine today after all their son Yug has turned a year older on Tuesday. In fact, the social media is already abuzz with birthday wishes for the star kid.

Amid this, Ajay Devgn took social media by storm as he shared a birthday post for Yug on his Instagram handle. The Runway 34 actor captioned the post: "The best part of life is ‘growing’ up with you. And, doing all the father-son things we pack into a day. Watching a show, exercising together, chatting, taking a walk. Happy Birthday Yug." Kajol, on the other hand, also wished Yug on her Instagram handle and wrote: "Click as many pictures as you can of all the happy times ….Because….. u need them for birthday posts off course ;) Happy happy birthday to the smile of my heart.. may u always have this much glee in ur smile!"