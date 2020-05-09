Ajay Devgn and Kajol's throwback PHOTO breaks the internet; Actor hilariously states 'it feels like 22 years'

Ajay Devgn has recently shared a throwback monochrome picture of himself and wife Kajol on his Instagram handle. Check it out.

and his wife Kajol definitely do not need any introduction. The power couple of Bollywood tied the knot in 1999 and has been an inseparable part of each other’s lives since then. They are also the proud and doting parents of Nysa and . Needless to say, both of them set major relationship goals for all others out there. Nowadays, the trend of sharing throwback pictures and videos has gone viral on social media platforms amidst lockdown.

As we speak of this, Ajay Devgn has followed the trend and has shared a throwback picture of himself with Kajol as a part of his #FlashbackFriday post. The black and white picture showcases the Tanhaji actor and his wife looking at the other side while he holds her hand. This particular memory of the couple has now broken the internet for all the obvious reasons. Ajay has also shared a hilarious caption along with the picture that is related to the present situation in the country. He writes, ‘Feels like it’s been twenty two years since the lockdown began.’

Check out the picture below:

On the professional front, Ajay Devgn and Kajol were last seen in the movie Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior in which they played an on-screen couple. The period drama helmed by Om Raut also featured , Sharad Kelkar, and Neha Sharma in the lead roles. As for Kajol, the actress recently appeared in a short film titled Devi that has directed by Priyanka Banerjee.

Credits :Instagram

