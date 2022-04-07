Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh steal the show as they arrive in style for Runway 34 promotions; See PICS

Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh are leaving no stone unturned to promote their upcoming movie, Runway 34, which also co-stars Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, Angira Dhar, and Aakanksha Singh in the lead. The film has become one of the most talked-about films as it is inspired by true events. Recently, the film's trailer was released and it has received positive reviews. We bet fans are quite excited to watch the movie now. It is helmed by Ajay Devgn. Earlier today, Ajay and Rakul were spotted in the city in stylish avatars to promote Runway 34.

In the photos, Ajay Devgn looked dapper as he was styled in a light mint green t-shirt with blue denims. The actor wore a pair of white shoes and to complement the entire outfit he added a pair of stylish sunglasses. Rakul, on the other hand, looked chic in a white t-shirt and blue metallic skirt. She also wore a stunning pair of heels to complete the entire outfit. This film has been one of the most anticipated releases of the year.

Check out Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh's photos:

Meanwhile, Runway 34 marks the second collaboration of Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh. The two were seen together in the 2019 romantic comedy film, De De Pyaar De, which also starred Tabu in the lead. The film is slated to release on Eid this year, i.e, April 29. To note, this movie will be clashing at the box office with Tiger Shroff's Heropanti 2 which also stars Tara Sutaria and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

